Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Weight Loss, Figure At 2018 Billboard Awards Event

As she preps for her hosting duties at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, people can’t help but notice how amazing Kelly Clarkson looks following her astounding weight loss.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, The Voice coach has lost an impressive 40 pounds after starting a low-carb, high-protein diet as well as a regular exercise routine that includes boxing workouts. She also cut down junk food from her diet and swapped out sugary treats for veggies. As many of her fans know, Clarkson has struggled with her weight since winning the American Idol crown back in 2002. But since her weight loss, Clarkson has been flaunting her trim figure on her Instagram feed.

And now, Kelly is showing off her figure once again, but this time at a promotional event in Los Angeles ahead of the Billboard Music Awards. In the photos, Kelly can be seen rocking a form-fitting leather skirt with a leather belt around the waist. The singer pairs the leather skirt with a black and white blouse, which is tucked in nicely to the skirt. Her look is completed with a pair of black tights and polka dotted heels that are sure to turn heads. The Texas native chose to wear her long locks down and slightly curled while donning a bright pink lipstick.

How sensational does #KellyClarkson look?? At a photocall for the Billboard Music Awards, which she’s hosting on Sunday. https://t.co/WjZpJNpej4 pic.twitter.com/zihZl7tBe5 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 18, 2018

Many of Clarkson’s fans have been noticing the singer’s recent slim down in her Instagram photos, making sure to let Clarkson know how good she looks. In one recent photo, the 36-year-old is seen wearing a disco jumpsuit with a long necklace and belt to show off her slim waist. That particular image received over 141,000 likes as well as 2,200 comments, with many fans applauding Kelly for her weigh loss.

“Ur losing so much weight girl! U look fabulous regardless but you look amazing here!”

“You look so pretty and amazing,” another fan chimed in.

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on May 14, 2018 at 6:03pm PDT

Yesterday, Clarkson sat down with USA Today to dish on her upcoming hosting duties. The “I Don’t Think About You” singer dished that initially, the only reason she wanted host the show was because she thought she would be a comedian’s sidekick. But when she found out that she would be hosting the show solo, that’s when the nerves set in.

Luckily, after figuring things out, Clarkson said that they found something “really cool” to do and it’s totally in her wheelhouse. Now she’s not too nervous about hosting.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC this Sunday evening.