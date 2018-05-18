Royal Family Reportedly Made ‘Huge Mistake’ With Meghan Markle Before Wedding

The royal family is said to be kicking themselves for a “huge mistake” they made leading up to the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to a May 17 report by Page Six, the royal family is said to have dropped the ball due to the fact that they didn’t send a member of the household to visit Meghan Markle’s father before the wedding date approached, which could have helped combat some of the drama going on in her family over the past few weeks.

William Hanson, a top etiquette expert, tells the outlet that the reason for the mistake is because the royal family is “not used” to commoners marrying into their family. Hanson also revealed that Meghan Markle must take lessons in her behavior from Kate Middleton, who was once a commoner herself before marrying Prince William. However, the fact that Meghan is American also doesn’t help the matter as she has less of an understanding about the royal family and the monarchy.

Hanson added that because the royal family did not send someone to speak with Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, as well as other members of her family, the situation has “blown up in their faces,” with all of the drama and headlines flying about in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding.

As many fans already know, Meghan’s brother and sister have been speaking negatively about her in the press, and her father, Thomas, has also caused controversy. Thomas revealed that he would not attend the royal wedding after news that he had staged paparazzi photos leaked online.

However, after having a change of heart, he admitted that he did want to walk his daughter down the aisle. Sadly, that won’t be possible as Thomas, who suffered a heart attack last week, was forced to undergo surgery and won’t be able to make the trip to the UK for the wedding. On Friday it was confirmed that Meghan had asked her soon-to-be father-in-law, Prince Charles, to escort her down the aisle at the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will wed at Windsor Castle on Saturday.