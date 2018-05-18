Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Stars Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty Dish On Being Invited To Royal Wedding

Rick Hoffman also revealed the advice he gave Meghan when she told him about Harry in his 'Suits' trailer.

Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars are speaking out about getting the all-important invite to the actress’s wedding with Prince Harry. People reports that Meghan’s fellow actors Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman all appeared on Today on May 18, one day before her wedding, to discuss their friend and her impending nuptials.

The trio, who touched down in London earlier this week to see the star tie the knot, spoke candidly to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about the big wedding live from the U.K., even admitting that they were pretty surprised to have made the guest list despite working with the actress for several years on the USA Network series.

Gina Torres, who’s played Jessica Pearson on the show for the first seven seasons, explained that she didn’t exactly expect to be invited to the big day.

“I was,” the actress replied when asked if she was surprised to receive an invitation. “I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

After revealing that Meghan told her castmates about her romance with the Prince shortly after they started dating, she added that “there was reason to keep [the romance] close to the vest” but noted that “you knew [Meghan] was excited” to be dating the British prince.

“This is an incredible step in her life, and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.” Meghan Markle’s @Suits_USA castmates talk about being invited to the #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/eC8yhokQOS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 18, 2018

Meghan’s fellow Suits castmate Rick Hoffman was also on hand to chat with Today in London with his fellow actors, explaining how he first reacted when Markle announced that she was dating Harry.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It was like both of us in the trailer [on the set], like, ‘You’re dating a prince!'” Hoffman told Savannah and Hoda, revealing the advice he gave her after she confirmed the news. “I was like, ‘Take it slow, be careful, don’t let him hurt you.'”

Sarah Rafferty, who stars in Suits as Donna Paulsen, then noted during the cast’s Friday morning interview with Today that she thinks Markle and Prince Harry are “a great match.”

“We worked together for so many years… we were with each other longer than we went to high school,” the actress then continued of her relationship with Markle, per People. “This is a wonderful family affair.”

Meghan’s Suits co-stars have been sharing various photos of their trip to Europe across social media over the past few days since they arrived in Britain, posting snaps of themselves enjoying their time in London ahead of the royal wedding set to take place on Saturday, May 19.

Meghan Markle with Patrick J. Adams in 2012. Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

As reported by Sky News, the cast of the USA Network drama has been showing off their vacation snaps ahead of the royal wedding this weekend, including Patrick J Adams, who plays lawyer Mike Ross, Markle’s character Rachel Zane’s husband.

The actor shared a snap as he paid a visit to The Royal Standard of England in Buckinghamshire near London, which the site claims to be the oldest pub in Britain.

Also confirmed to be in the U.K. ahead of the royal wedding is Suits’ Gabriel Macht, who stars as lawyer Harvey Specter, as the outlet claimed that he posted a picture with his wife enjoying the famous Hyde Park in the capital.