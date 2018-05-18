Meghan Markle Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Reportedly Halts Royal Divorce Sitcom Plans

The show is allegedly on hold because it upset Prince Harry's future bride

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is upon us. The celebrity royal couple is set to be married tomorrow at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Now that her nuptials are just about a day away, there are rumors that Meghan has convinced her TV producer ex-husband, Trevor Engelson to nix his plans for a sitcom inspired by her relationship with Prince Harry, for now at least.

The Sun reports that, according to a tip from a senior TV executive, Meghan was deeply upset by Trevor’s pitch for the show which centered around a divorced woman who marries into the British royal family. The former Suits actress reportedly reached out to Trevor through friends to get him to ax the project. Those friends allegedly maintained pressure on Engelson until he caved. But that doesn’t mean the show won’t see the light of day. The Sun reports that Engelson has agreed to “suspend” the pilot for a few weeks but did not say whether he had completely abandoned his plans to work on it in the future.

In September of last year, Deadline reported that the untitled comedy had received a pilot put commitment from FOX and that Trevor was on board to produce the show with Modern Family executive producer, Danny Zuker, Jake Kasdan (New Girl) and Dan Farah (The Shannara Chronicles).

While the sitcom’s characters aren’t named Meghan or Harry, the show’s premise revolved around the story of a man who’s ex-wife marries a prince and thus has to co-parent with a member of the royal family. According to Deadline, Trevor admitted that he got the idea during a conversation with producer Dan Farrah, where they imagined what it would have been like if Engelson and Markle had had kids, given that she’s about to become a duchess. They eventually pitched the idea to the agency WME, who packaged and presented the idea to its studio-based clients. Danny Zuker was tapped to write while British TV director, Christine Gernon (Speechless) was brought on to helm the pilot.

As The Sun reports, there were plans for the show to premiere in the wake of the royal wedding later in the summer but those plans are on hold. Trevor is now reportedly “focused” on other creative projects.

Meghan and Trevor were married from 2011 to 2013.