Who’s Footing The Bill For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding?

The lavish affair is expected to cost millions.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is expected to cost millions of dollars to orchestrate an affair benefitting the Royal Family. But who is footing the bill for all this extravagance?

CNN reported that the tab for the wedding could easily cost over $1.4m, but that is just a roughly estimated amount as Kensington Palace has not released any information regarding the official cost of the wedding.

This includes the biggest expenditure of all, which is security for the event.

Security detail includes keeping the guests of the event safe as well as onlookers who will line the path Meghan and Harry will ride prior to and after their wedding.

This will likely be paid for by British taxpayers, as has been the case for all royal weddings prior.

“Taxpayers should not be funding a private wedding, no matter who is getting married,” said Republic, a group that campaigns against the British monarchy.

The group launched a petition urging the government not to pay any money towards Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

The petition has over 32,000 signatures and counting so far.

It is estimated that crowds of onlookers in excess of over 100,000 will travel to Windsor to see the royal procession as Meghan and Harry make their way to St. George’s Chapel on May 19.

The BBC reported that along with the 600 VIP guests that will attend the ceremony itself, 200 more invitees will attend the couple’s private evening reception.

Over 1,200 members of the public will also attend the memorable event on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Royal Family has said it will foot the bill for the private elements of the wedding.