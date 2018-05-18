Prince Charles Is ‘Touched’ That Meghan Markle Asked Him To Walk Her Down The Aisle At Royal Wedding

Prince Charles and Meghan Markle reportedly have 'a growing affection' for one another.

Meghan Markle has officially asked her soon-to-be father-in-law, Prince Charles, to walk her down the aisle at the royal wedding on Saturday, and Charles is said to be extremely honored to do so.

According to a May 17 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Prince Charles was “very touched” that Meghan Markle asked him to fill in for her father, Thomas Markle, who is unable to attend the royal wedding to give his daughter away to Prince Harry.

Sources tell the outlet that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker have a “growing affection” with Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland. Charles is so thrilled to be walking his future daughter-in-law down the aisle on her big day and can’t wait to officially welcome her to the royal family this weekend, according to palace insiders.

Sadly, Meghan Markle’s own father, Thomas, is unable to attend the royal wedding due to a number of health complications. As fans may remember, Thomas suffered a heart attack last week but had still planned on going to the wedding until news dropped that he had staged paparazzi photos. After the news leaked, Thomas revealed that he would no longer attend the event in order to save his daughter from any further embarrassment.

However, Meghan reportedly contacted her father and asked him to reconsider, which he did. Thomas changed his mind and announced that he would go to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle, but things didn’t work out the way he had planned. After suffering more chest pains, Markle’s father went back to the hospital and was told he needed surgery. Thomas underwent surgery this week and is said to be recovering well. However, he is unable to travel to the UK to watch his daughter tie the knot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Charles was on the short list of possible replacements for Meghan Markle’s father along with Harry’s older brother and best man, Prince William, and Meghan’s own mother, Doria Ragland. However, it seemed that Meghan thought it more appropriate to have Harry’s father, whom she’s reportedly become close with, do the honor of escorting her at the royal wedding.