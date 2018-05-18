Piers Morgan Reveals Surprising Part In Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Courtship

Just how was the talk show host involved in their romance?

Talk show host Piers Morgan revealed that he played a surprising part in the early days of the romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Piers revealed on his official Twitter that he was the person who sent the former Suits star on the path to her first date with the prince.

Piers remarked that the two had drinks at a local pub before he sent her to meet the man who would eventually become her husband.

“Two years ago, I took Meghan Markle to my local pub for a drink (she had dirty martinis, I had Harvey’s best bitter) & then put her in a cab to her first date with Harry,” he shared on the social media site.

“That night, none of the locals knew who the hell she was. It appears they know now… ” he quipped.

The sight of the encounter was The Scarsdale Tavern.

This revelation came hours after Piers revealed he was there “at the start” of the royal romance when a fan nominated him to walk Meghan down the aisle at her nuptials to Prince Harry.

Piers stated in an interview with Fox, per a Variety article, that he and Meghan had become good friends and when she said she was traveling to London, he offered to take her to a local pub for a drink.

He remarked that her phone kept buzzing during their meeting, and Piers believed it was the prince calling his new love.

Although the two had forged a friendship, Piers was not invited to the royal wedding.

He will be watching the event with his “staunch royalist” mother on television instead, the journalist quipped.

The former CNN anchor seemed to be on the defensive against Meghan in a tweet he posted on May 17.

Piers stated he felt Meghan “ghosted” people after they “served their purpose to her.”

He also criticized Meghan Markle for not stepping up to tend to her ill father after it was revealed Thomas Markle had heart problems.

Piers stated on May 17, “Pretty ironic that after repeatedly urging us all to take care of people with mental health issues, Harry & Meghan have left Thomas Markle on his own to undergo heart surgery brought on by anxiety/stress over their wedding.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will wed at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018.