Elizabeth Hurley Is A Bombshell In Pink Gown After Jetting Into NYC In Jeans

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her sleek physique in a form-fitting fuchsia dress at a breast cancer event.

Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to make an entrance. The actress jetted into New York’s JFK Airport in casual jeans before emerging in a glamorous pink gown to host the May 17 gala for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Hurley turned heads in a body-hugging sleeveless pink dress that was cinched at the waist and accentuated her sleek physique. The day before, Liz looked like a glamorous jetsetter as paparazzi snapped her arriving at the airport in jeans and a polka-dot blouse.

Hurley has been an advocate in the fight against cancer for years. She said she was inspired to raise awareness for the disease following the 1992 death of her beloved grandmother from breast cancer.

Grandmom Inspired Her To Become Cancer Advocate

Hurley said that if her grandmother had been diagnosed today, she might have lived longer instead of succumbing so quickly to the disease. And that’s why she got involved to fight cancer.

“It’s a source of enormous sadness to me that I feel if she’d been diagnosed today with what we know now — with the advances they’ve made in treatments, with diagnosis, with awareness, the way we talk about it — it could have been different for her,” Hurley lamented in 2017, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In addition to her charity work, Elizabeth Hurley has made countless headlines for her sizzling bikini body. At 52, Liz has hardly aged during the past two decades, thanks to a healthy diet and moderate-but-regular exercise.

Hurley has credited an organic, portion-controlled diet and low-impact workouts for her hot bikini body, as the Inquisitr has reported.

“It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise,” Liz said. “I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

Elizabeth Hurley's Bikini Body Wows: Anti-Aging Diet, Weight Loss, And Exercise Secrets. Elizabeth Hurley has become a viral social media star with her incredible bikini pics at age 52. #Celeb #Celebrity https://t.co/zUjS15LxEQ — INQUISITR Entertainment (@IQShowbiz) April 29, 2018

Elizabeth said she doesn’t starve herself or follow restrictive diets, but instead relies on portion control and eating organic, unprocessed foods to maintain her sensational bikini body.

“You have to watch what you eat,” Hurley said. “I don’t do all that green juice, I don’t really take vitamins. I buy everything from a local farmer’s market and health-food shops. I eat very little processed food.”

New bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @ooresorts ???????? A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

“I love Pilates and yoga but don’t do them regularly,” Hurley confessed. “I am extremely active, though, and don’t sit still for long.”

Handstand @elizabethhurleybeach ???????????????? A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 10, 2018 at 6:51am PST

The results speak for themselves. Hurley, who turns 53 in June, has a toned bikini body that a woman of any age could envy.