Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Charles Krauthammer Is On The Mend After Serious Medical Complications

Krauthammer overcame permanent paralysis to practice medicine and establish a career as one of America's leading political commentators.

After suffering a terrifying accident as a young medical student, Charles Krauthammer has preserved through a lifetime of a devastating injury, physical pain, and serious health problems to become renowned as one of the leading conservative thinkers of his generation. Recently, illness and medical complications after surgery led to Krauthammer’s prolonged absence from his familiar spot as a featured political commentator on Fox News, which has caused his colleagues and viewers to express their concern for his well-being.

On May 14, 2018, on his nightly show, Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News anchor Bret Baier shared an update about his long-time friend when he let the audience know that Charles Krauthammer was finally “back on track” after several surgeries and months in the hospital for rehabilitation.

We wanted to update you all on the health of Dr. Charles @krauthammer —thank you for your emails, calls and social media posts. Charles is hoping to return soon. #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/xZUmMhx1gE — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 21, 2018

Krauthammer’s life is a celebration of triumph over the most daunting of obstacles imaginable to fulfill his dreams and become renowned as one of America’s brightest political thinkers. After a happy childhood in a tight knit Jewish family and an opportunity to learn at several highly-respected universities, Krauthammer had just begun his studies to become a doctor when disaster struck.

While he was a first-year student in Harvard Medical School, Krauthammer was injured in a 1972 diving accident that left him paralyzed below the neck as a wheelchair-bound C5-6 quadriplegic. After 14 months in the hospital, during which he continued his education, Dr. Krauthammer graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975. He spent the next four years as a psychiatric resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he did ground-breaking work in the study of manic depression and contributed to the third edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Charles Krauthammer on ‘The O’Reilly Factor.’ Fox News/Screenshot

In 1978, Charles Krauthammer was selected to direct planning in psychiatric research for the Carter administration, and in 1980, he worked as a speechwriter for Vice President Walter Mondale.

His time in Washington evolved into a career as a journalist and political commentator. Krauthammer began writing a weekly column for the Washington Post in 1985, and he was awarded the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for commentary. He has won several major awards for his work, including the Bradley Prize, the William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence, the People for the American Way’s First Amendment Award, and the Eric Breindel Award for Excellence in Opinion Journalism.

As reported in an article in The Hill, Krauthammer released a statement about his health that was read by Bret Baier on “Special Report.”

“Things are progressing steadily slower than I would like, but steadily. Still I wish I could give you — and myself — a better idea of when this marathon ends. I am sure it is strange for your viewers that a regular panelist should disappear for months without warning and without any real explanation.”

“After my surgery, there were serious complications that took several months to stabilize,” the statement continued. “My improvement has finally allowed me to concentrate on intensive rehabilitation to recover my strength and stamina. This too is progressing well but as usual is intense and slow. Nonetheless, I am determined to make it back. I’ve got to — I can’t let you guys have all the fun.”

Charles Krauthammer in 1987, the year he won the Pulitzer Prize. AP Images

Charles Krauthammer has forged a career as a calm, thoughtful voice for centrist conservative thinking, and considering the current rancor from the extremists on the left and the right, the American people would probably welcome his nuanced take on the political scene. Hopefully, Dr. Krauthammer will make a full recovery, and he will return illuminate, educate, and inform us all.

Bret Baier sent a hopeful message for Charles Krauthammer’s recovery and eventual return to Fox News.