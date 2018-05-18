Prince Charles Confirmed To Escort Meghan Markle Down Aisle On Wedding Day

The palace announced the news on Twitter.

Kensington Palace has officially confirmed rumors that Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to his son Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19.

Kensington Palace formally announced the news on their official Twitter.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

This announcement from the palace comes one day after Meghan confirmed in a statement that her father Thomas Markle’s health issues would prevent him from walking her down the aisle.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding.

“I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan said in a statement regarding the situation.

Prince Harry’s relationship with his father has reportedly deepened since the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997.

After announcing his engagement to Meghan in November 2017, the couple revealed in their first formal interview that Prince Charles was one of the first people Harry told about his feelings for the former Suits star.

In the interview, Harry cited that his father and the rest of the Royal Family had provided support to him in his choice to pursue a formal relationship with the former actress.

Meghan remarked in the same interview that she was happy to feel as if she were part of the family instead of part of an “institution.”

CNN reported that this is not the first time Prince Charles will have walked a bride down the aisle on her wedding day.

Back in 2016, he walked Alexandra Knatchbull, the goddaughter of Princess Diana down the aisle when she wed Thomas Hooper.

Meghan Markle will have the support of her mother Doria Ragland on her big day. Doria will ride alongside her daughter as the two arrive at Windsor Castle via car.

The two will travel to the castle via the Long Walk.

The car will then let Doria out and allow some of the bridal party into the vehicle before finishing its journey to St. George’s Chapel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed.