Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Going Too Far To Hide Baby News?

#SongSongBaby is already trending on social media.

South Korean celebrity couple Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are back in the limelight. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the couple to announce their baby news.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo married last October after a year-long clandestine affair. The couple, whom fans frequently shipped after their appearance in the award-winning Korean drama, Descendants of the Sun, kept their relationship private and made it public only after they were caught red-handed while spending time with their friends in Bali.

Fans now suspect that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are once again keeping the news of baby under the wraps.

Earlier, this week, the 36-year-old actress, who is the brand ambassador of Sulwhasoo, posted a photograph on Instagram. The actress wore a knee-length white dress and flaunted her slim physique. The photograph also made it visibly evident that Song Hye-Kyo is not pregnant. But fans are not convinced. Many SongSong loyalists pointed out that the photographs were taken several months ago when she was filming the ad for Sulwhasoo, and that the actress posted the photo to stop people from speculating that she is pregnant.

Incidentally, last month, her husband actor Song Joong-Ki recently turned up for a wedding alone. The absence of Song Hye-Kyo at the wedding raised a lot of questions, fueling speculations that the couple is indeed expecting a baby. According to a report by Hello K-Pop, Song Joong-Ki looked extremely happy and graced the occasion with an inspiring speech.

The SongSong couple grabbed the headlines in May when research organization PMI conducted a survey on the Tillion platform among 2,400 respondents in their 20s and 50s. According to the findings, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo stole the top spot for the best drama partners with age difference. Song Joong-Ki is 32, while Song Hye-Kyo is 36.

Besides the baby news, fans are also awaiting Song Joong-Ki’s next project. The actor last starred in the war movie, The Battleship Island, which won global acclaim.

Now, there are talks of the actor reuniting with his Descendants of the Sun costar, Kim Ji-Won. According to a report by Soompi, Song Joong-Ki was also offered a role in this new historical drama.