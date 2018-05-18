NFL Rumors: ‘247 Sports’ Lists 49ers As A Top Destination For Dez Bryant

'247 Sports' listed the 49ers as one of the top destinations for wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Dez Bryant used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He was a superstar with the Dallas Cowboys, but the last couple of seasons simply have not gone well for Bryant. His numbers haven’t been terrible, but they certainly could be much better.

Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys decided to release Bryant and start a new era. Bryant didn’t seem to fit well with the Cowboys’ offense or new quarterback Dak Prescott. His prime years came with Tony Romo under center.

Now, his focus has turned to finding a new place to play football. Last season with the Cowboys, Bryant ended up catching 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. Bryant received a solid offer from the Baltimore Ravens but decided to turn it down and is looking to sign with a real championship contender.

Among the potential destinations that have been mentioned, the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints seem to be the best fits. New England has also been talked about as a possible destination.

According to an article from 247 Sports, the San Francisco 49ers could be a solid landing spot for Bryant as well. San Francisco isn’t viewed as a serious contender this season, but they are headed in the right direction. Jimmy Garoppolo won all five games that he started last season for the 49ers and many believe that he is primed for a huge season in 2018.

Jason Witten thinks Dez Bryant will be a Packer https://t.co/ECudch3JwI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 15, 2018

Playing with a star quarterback that can help Bryant get his career back on track is a priority for him. That is why Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady have been mentioned as the best destinations for him. Garoppolo isn’t mentioned that high on the active quarterbacks list, but he has the talent to get there.

At 29-years-old, Bryant is heading into the end of his prime. Some fans have gone so far as to call Bryant “washed up,” although his former teammates have come out to end those rumors. Both Romo and Jason Witten believe that Bryant can make a major impact wherever he signs this offseason.

San Francisco could use another weapon for Garoppolo. They currently have Pierre Garcon listed as their No. 1 wide receiver, with other receivers like Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis are also expected to have big roles in 2018. Bryant would immediately become the go-to target for Garoppolo if he were signed.

There have been no reports about the 49ers being interested in signing Bryant so far this offseason. That does not mean that the two sides couldn’t sit down and talk about a potential deal.

Expect to hear more news and rumors come out about Bryant in the coming weeks. San Francisco may not end up contacting Bryant, but the two sides would certainly make sense for each other.