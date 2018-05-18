WWE Superstar Chris Jericho Talks About His Future As A Wrestler And His Upcoming Show In The United Kingdom

Jericho explains that he still loves to perform in the squared circle, but a good storyline is essential to convince him to return full time.

Professional wrestling superstar Chris Jericho may be on hiatus from the WWE, but the squared circle is always on his mind. Jericho has been making occasional appearances in the WWE and NJPW, but Y2J has yet to return to Vince McMahon’s kingdom for an extended stay since leaving in early 2017.

Jericho’s last appearance in a WWE ring was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27, 2018, and it was a one-time deal. Chris came out as the 50th wrestler in the 50 man event and promptly put his former best friend and now arch-rival, Kevin Owens, in an excruciating Walls of Jericho. He was in the ring for about four minutes before he was eliminated by the eventual winner, Braun Strowman.

Chris Jericho makes one of his always amazing entrances. WWE

Chris was paid a substantial amount of money for his brief turn in the ring at the Greatest Royal Rumble, and he explained what it would take to convince him to return to the WWE as a full-time superstar. In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Jericho spoke about his fee for his star turn in Saudi Arabia, the feuds he would like to have, and what would motivate him to sign another WWE contract.

“It was cool man. It was a long trip for a short period of time – I think I was in the rumble match for four minutes or something like that. I know they must have been paid a whole lot of money, just by proxy of what I was paid ha ha. I was like ‘oh my gosh, really, you’re going to pay me that to do this? How much are you guys making?’ I always say I don’t do things for money but once in a while opportunities come up where you’re crazy if you don’t do it.”

“It’s all about the story. If it’s a good story I will work with anybody. I enjoy wrestling still but I enjoy the storyline behind it. I liked the idea of a surprise attack on Naito, I like all these type of things that you don’t really expect to see. That’s why I still enjoy wrestling. Yeah sure, working with Strowman would be great, working with Daniel Bryan would be great, working with any of those guys would be great, I love Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and all of those dudes. But what’s the story behind it? If we can come up with a good story, then I’m all in. If not, then I will just continue doing what I’m doing right now and having a lot of fun doing it.”

A high-flying Jericho puts the boots to Sami Zayn’s head. WWE

After his four minutes in the desert, Jehrico resurfaced in Japan on May 4, 2018, when he brutally attacked Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dontaku. Leaping from the crowd in a mask, Jericho attacked Naito as he was leaving the arena after a 10 man tag team match. Chris pounded Naito, smashed him with a metal railing, and dragged the stunned Japanese wrestler back to the ring, where he ripped off his mask and continued to brutalize his now defenseless victim. Jericho hit his punishing finisher, the Code Breaker, on Tetsuya and used the ring bell to do more damage to Naito’s now-bloody face. The assault went on for several minutes before security finally managed to end the beat down.

Commenting on the attack in his interview with the Daily Mirror, Jericho explained why it worked so well.

“Well yeah exactly and that’s the thing, even if people knew I was there, nobody knew what I was going to do. Nobody knew I was going to be dressed as a Los Ingobernables de Japon fan with a Bushi mask on and anybody says they knew Jericho was going to be there – okay fine, you got me – but they had no idea whatsoever how I would do it, so that’s cool.” Did you make the ‘List of Jericho?’ WWE

In case you were wondering where Chris Jericho will surface next, he will be touring the United Kingdom with his one-man Words of Jericho show. Chris will be appearing in Glasgow on May 21, Manchester on May 22, and London on May 23, 2018, for an evening of meeting the fans and storytelling about his incredible career. This is one show Jericho fans do not want to miss. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla certainly has the gift of gab, and you wouldn’t want to make the List of Jericho for not showing up, now would you?