Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Abs In Latest Instagram Post, Fans Can’t Believe How Good She Looks

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t even need to wear a bikini to show off her insane abs.

In her latest Instagram post, the mother of two stands alongside DJ Khaled and Cardi B to promote her newest song, “Dinero.” In the photo, the trio is all dressed to impress with Cardi B wearing a long black and gold jacket with the matching belt and fishnet stockings. Khaled looks business casual in a patterned, button-up shirt and pair of black pants.

But the star of the photo is clearly JLo who is showing off her toned tummy. In the snapshot, Lopez is rocking a matching two-piece set with a skirt and cropped hoodie. The pattern on the outfit is the popular black and white “racing” checkers and not surprisingly, Lopez’s army of 75 million plus fans went wild over the photo, giving it 416,000 likes as well as 3,200 plus comments.

Many fans simply commented on the photo to tell the 48-year-old how amazing they think she looks while the overwhelming majority of fans couldn’t get over Jennifer’s incredibly fit abs.

“Abs for life!!!!”

“JLo, are you getting hotter?” another fan asked.

Many other fans simply had no words, only emoji symbols. Most notably, the fire emoji to signify how hot Lopez looks and the crown emoji, which alludes to the fact that JLo is a Queen.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 17, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

Interestingly enough, Lopez posted basically the same photo just hours before, but that one was in black and white. According to Vogue, Lopez’s newest song is a mix of both Spanish and English and talks about equal pay for men and women. Since its release, the song has already climbed to No. 18 on the iTunes chart with many people already calling it the “song of the summer.”

But her latest song isn’t the only thing that’s hot this summer. According to Jenna Dewan Tatum, Lopez’s love life with former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez, is also heating up. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Jenna teased that an engagement could be in the near future for the pair. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Jenna revealed that she thinks her World of Dance co-star will have an engagement ring on her finger sometime in the near future.

World of Dance returns for its second season on May 29 on NBC.