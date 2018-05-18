Angelina Jolie Will Not Be Attending The Royal Wedding, Despite Report [Debunked]

Jolie Is in London but it looks like she's there for "professional obligations," possibly related to 'Maleficent 2.'

Angelina Jolie was recently seen at Heathrow airport in London with two of her children, Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt, and of course, it raised speculation that she was in town for the royal wedding. In fact, Harper’s Bazaar recently posted an article on their website with the title “Angelina Jolie Will Likely Be Attending the Royal Wedding on Saturday.”

In the article, the magazine claims that it’s probable that Jolie is going to the Meghan and Harry’s wedding because the actress has “connections” to the Royal Family. They cite the fact that Angelina received the “Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George” from the Queen for her campaigns against the weaponization of sexual violence during war.

Jolie has also collaborated with Her Majesty on The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a conservation project that led the actress to take a trip to Namibia with her children. Her travels in the South African country were featured in a documentary called, The Queen’s Green Planet.

So, while Harper’s Bazaar has tried to use Angelina’s humanitarian efforts to build a case for the likelihood that she’s attending the wedding of the year, Gossip Cop has debunked the story outright. While the celebrity rumor watchdog admits that the Oscar-winning actress is in London, they report that her visit has nothing to do with the royal nuptials. They point out that People Magazine has reported that Angelina is currently in the U.K for “professional obligations.” As People notes, Jolie is a visiting professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science. In February, she led a seminar at the school for students enrolled in the Master’s Course in Women, Peace, and Security. She has also worked with the government to assist in the establishment of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative.

She could also be in the U.K for the job we know her best for: acting. As Movie Web previously reported, principal photography on Maleficent 2 was scheduled to take place in London from April to August. So, Jolie’s presence in the city could be related to the movie.

Filming begins on Maleficent 2 with Angelina Jolie https://t.co/kTTrGdEM1n pic.twitter.com/NBgBkC23yI — The Knowledge (@TheKnowledgeUK) May 16, 2018

As for confirmed celebrity guests at the royal wedding, that list allegedly includes Megan’s TV husband from Suits, Patrick J Adams, as the Inquisitr previously reported.