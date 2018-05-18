‘Mysteries And Myths’: Megan Fox Has A New Show And Archaeologists Are Not Impressed

'Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox' aims to debunk common truths about history, offending archaeologists in the process.

Megan Fox has joined forces with the Travel Channel as she sets out to examine various historical events and debunk previously held notions about what we have learned about them. As to be expected, archaeologists have hit back at the actress who doesn’t have a degree in anything science or history related.

When Deadline broke the news about Megan Fox joining the Travel Channel for a new program, Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox, it seemed like an interesting premise. In four 1-hour parts, Megan would delve into certain historical events and reexamine the historical evidence surrounding it to see what new information could be gleaned about the events.

In this series, some of the topics Fox aims to examine include whether Amazon women really existed or if the Trojan War actually occurred. While it is possible the actress could very well be exploring these things and coming to the same conclusion the experts have, many experts have taken offense at some of the wording used in the press release.

Serving as co-creator, Megan Fox will also host and executive producer of the series. According to the press release from Travel Channel, Fox has been “obsessed since an early age with the history of ancient cultures, people, and places — always questioning their ‘documented’ story.”

It is probably the fact that Megan believes the documented story is not necessarily the true story that has caused archaeologists to get upset. After all, many historical events are still being uncovered by archaeologists and the “documented” history is constantly evolving as a result.

So, of course, it wasn’t long before actual archaeologists stepped in to voice their opinion on Megan Fox and her lack of education in regard to history.

As Flinders University archaeologist Dr. Alice Gorman told News.com.au, it is actually the people within the fields, the archaeologists on the ground, that are currently challenging what the history books have told us previously. Therefore, there is no need for someone outside of the field to feel entitled to look at the evidence with a fresh set of eyes.

“The irony is that these sorts of shows are peddling exactly the ‘conventional wisdom that has existed for centuries’ — and archaeologists and historians are the ones challenging it!” Dr. Alice Gorman said.

Science Alert issued a scathing attack on Megan Fox in relation to the new series. In particular, it was her opinion that her lack of education actually deemed her more qualified to comment on historical events.

“I haven’t spent my entire life building a career in academia so I don’t have to worry about my reputation or being rebuked by my colleagues, which allows me to push back on the status quo. So much of our history needs to be re-examined.”

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

In an interview with Inverse, David S. Anderson, an archaeologist who specializes in debunking pseudoarchaeology, indicated that Megan Fox viewed experts in the field as “narrow-minded” when it came to interpreting the truth, a statement that he believes is entirely untrue in this day and age. Anderson issued the following statement on Fox’s viewpoint.

“It is a touch offensive to the profession, but sadly, it is also a vast misrepresentation of the profession. New ideas are constantly being introduced and debated. The field is very active and flexible; the characterizations of it as narrow-minded are clearly pejorative views that originate outside of the field by those who have little familiarity with what goes on inside of archaeology.”

For the record, one of David S. Anderson’s lines of expertise is “pseudoarchaeology.” This type of archaeology is also referred to as alternative archaeology, fringe archaeology, fantastic archaeology, or cult archaeology and is exactly the sort of thing Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox is using. However, Anderson aims to debunk this sort of archaeology rather than enable it.

Of course, viewers will have the opportunity to make up their own minds when Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox airs on the Travel Channel.

Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox will start production in June of this year. It is expected to air on the Travel Channel later in 2018.