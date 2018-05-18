Former Chicago Bears’ Coach Believes Biggest Challenge For Mitch Trubisky Will Be His Passing Game

Former Chicago Bears’ coach John Fox believes the passing game could hold the team back.

Depending on who you ask, Chicago Bears’ quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has all of the traits to be a good football player. One person in particular believes that the second-year pro needs some work to take the Bears places.

Former Chicago Bears’ head coach John Fox sees challenges ahead this season. In Fox’s eyes, the biggest challenge that the Bears will face is Mitch Trubisky’s passing game (courtesy of NFL.com).

“Their challenge will be their passing game. That’s where they were deficient last year. That will be how fast they can adjust. “Just getting all those pieces in place to be more efficient in the passing game. Young quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, how efficient is he gonna be, how fast can he get used to those pieces?”

It is ironic for that the former Chicago Bears’ coach had some concerns about a quarterback he worked with. John Fox had plenty to do with Mitchell Trubisky’s development. When Fox was under the helm his play-calling style was conservative.

The former Bears’ coach would not allow Mitchell Trubisky to have amasse more than 35 passing attempts but twice. It was tough to get gauge on what Trubisky could do. His growing pains were seldom present because John Fox ran the football most times, while mixing in a couple of trick plays.

The irony of John Fox blaming everyone for the 2017 Bears' passing game failures, but especially Mitch Trubisky, is hilarious. The man literally had Trubisky throw seven passes in a game! Seven.

We've got a case of Jeff Fisher syndrome coming on. — Robert Zeglinski (@RobertZeglinski) May 16, 2018

Much of Mitchell Trubisky’s limitations in his rookie season could have been blamed on the lack of proven receivers on the Bears’ roster. The Bears went into last season thin at the position.

Injuries eventually took out Cameron Meredith, Kevin White, and Zach Miller who were the Bears’ top three pass-catchers. It is something that the new Bears’ coaching staff hopes does not happen this year.

With Kevin White as the lone holdover from the Bears’ starting receivers. Mitchell Trubisky gets a clean slate.

Mitchell Trubisky is primed to be NFL's breakout sophomore https://t.co/g3spXT2P7B pic.twitter.com/7JdcUbLbOT — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) May 10, 2018

Regardless who the Chicago Bears’ receivers are, the team will only go as far as Mitchell Trubisky takes them. Bleacher Report has Trubisky as one of next season’s breakout players.

The Chicago Bears added wide receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, and Anthony Miller via free agency or the NFL draft. The Bears also signed tight end Trey Burton.

The Bears are hoping that each player can help Mitchell Trubisky to realize his full potential. It is a better core group than John Fox had to work with in his final season as Bears coach.

Mitchell Trubisky building chemistry with his receivers will likely determine how good the Chicago Bears can be. Fans must erase Trubisky’s first season with the Bears was miserable in terms of wins and losses. Season two with the Bears should be better.

The good news is that Mitchell Trubisky is already earning praise from the new Bears’ coaching staff.