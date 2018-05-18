Meghan Markle’s Family Members Fired As TV Correspondents For Royal Wedding After Already Arriving In London

British network ITV reportedly got cold feet after a week filled with drama for Markle's family.

Meghan Markle’s family members had already touched down in London when they found out the bad news — they had been fired from their jobs as Royal Wedding correspondents from the British network ITV.

Meghan’s former sister-in-law, Tracy Dooley, had been slated to work as a special correspondent on the day of the Royal Wedding, and Tracy’s two sons were hired to provide analysis as well. But as the Mirror reported, all three were let go after the network got cold feet over featuring the long-estranged relatives.

The firing of Meghan Markle’s family members came amid a week filled with family drama for the soon-to-be royal. Earlier, it was revealed that her father had staged pictures showing his preparations for the wedding, selling them for as much as $100,000 to tabloids. In the controversy that followed, Thomas Markle reportedly backed out of walking his daughter down the aisle at the Royal Wedding.

Days later, he suffered a heart attack and underwent emergency heart surgery, a procedure that was reportedly successful. Meghan will now only be joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, at the wedding.

Meghan Markle issued her first public statement through Kensington Palace to announce that her father would not be able to attend the wedding. She did not specify whether the heart condition or the controversy over the staged photos was the reason he would not travel to England to walk his daughter down the aisle.

A little further back, Meghan’s estranged half-brother launched a public attack against the actress. Thomas Markle Jr., who was not invited to the wedding, wrote an open letter calling Meghan a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman” who would “make a joke” of the royal family. But he later appeared to take it back, writing another open letter asking if he could be invited to the Royal Wedding after all.

Those watching the Royal Wedding may not miss too much with Meghan Markle’s family out of the picture. As the Mirror noted, Tracy Dooley and her sons had not seen the Suits actress in nearly 20 years. They had not actually been invited to the wedding, either.