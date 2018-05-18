‘Fear The Walking Dead’: What Ever Happened To Proctor John?

Episode 6 is set to explore the journey of Madison's group from Tijuana to Texas -- will this include Proctor John?

Remember the bad guy at the end of Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead? You know, the one that wanted to take Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) to Houston and was there on the dam when Nick (Frank Dillane) blew it up? Whatever happened to Proctor John (Ray McKinnon)?

As the primary antagonist of the second half of Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead, it seems strange that AMC has not tied up his storyline. Instead, Season 4 opens with a massive time jump and a change of location and no one has even mentioned Proctor John yet. However, now that news has emerged that Episode 6 will explore Madison’s (Kim Dickens) group’s reason for leaving Tijuana, perhaps this will be explored further in the upcoming episode.

What we do know about Proctor John is that he wanted to head to Houston, after telling Alicia this in Season 3. We also know that one of the timelines currently running in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead occurs at the Dell Diamond, which is in Texas. In fact, if you drove from Dell Diamond, you would reach the heart of Houston in under three hours — so long as there were no roadblocks or undead delays.

So, is it possible that Madison’s group came to Texas with Proctor John? Or, alternatively, did he force them to come with him? If so, what happened that resulted in them parting ways? And, will viewers ever really find out what happened between these two groups?

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead will explore the journey Madison’s group made from Tijuana to Texas according to showrunner, Ian Goldberg. However, viewers will have to tune into the upcoming episode to find out anything else beyond the fact that the trip “may involve a wonderful bottle of Scotch.”

While it is expected that Episode 6 may explore the reason why Madison’s group left, Goldberg has confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Proctor John will not be a part of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“[Proctor John]’s not part of season 4. I think you see in Episode 402 we introduce our adversaries, the Vultures, that show up outside the stadium, and that’s the group that the Clarks will be up against for the first half of this season.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean he won’t show up at some point further on down the track.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 6, titled “Just in Case.”