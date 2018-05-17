‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, May 18: Nick And Sharon Reunite And Jack Reaches Out

Can they make it work this time?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 18, promise a couple reunion that fans have been wanting for years. Plus, an addict reaches out to an old friend for help.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) go to the New Hope dinner together. So far, the two exes have had uncomplicated fun together. However, Nikki pushing other donors on them at the charity event makes them realize that their feelings aren’t quite as uncomplicated as they initially thought.

In fact, it’s always been all or nothing for them. Ultimately, Nick and Sharon each decide that they want it all, so they make it official. Nick and Sharon are officially back together! How will their friends and family take this news? Most of them probably won’t embrace the newly reunited couple with open arms and well wishes.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) contemplates washing a pain pill down with alcohol. He’s at what might be an all-time low, and it would be so easy to succumb to the feelings and just let the pill wash all his cares away for a while. However, Jack’s been down that road before, and he knows where it leads — nowhere right.

Instead, Jack reaches out to Neil (Kristoff St. John), according to She Knows Soaps. They started the Abbott Winters Foundation together for a reason, and Jack knows Neil understands the struggle to maintain sobriety. Neil comes to the rescue, and the two discuss Jack’s car crash and all the difficulty he’s dealing with since learning John Abbott isn’t his biologic father.

Today on #YR, Jack revisits his dark side and Kyle covers his tracks. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Ydw7TUlilA pic.twitter.com/rsxKEjuEh9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 16, 2018

Neil gives Jack solid advice, but Jack might not be in the mood to listen. Ultimately, Neil puts his own sobriety on the line to keep Jack on the straight and narrow. Hopefully, that move won’t backfire terribly.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) updates Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) “confession” to Paul (Doug Davidson). Nikki defends Victoria’s decision while Sharon and Nikki complain about Phyllis’s stellar cell phone hiding skills. Their entire plan crumbles, and Phyllis is annoyed with Nikki while everybody is annoyed with Phyllis. The women reach an impasse, and the truth threatens to ruin them all.

Tune into CBS or POP tomorrow to see how things turn out on The Young and the Restless.