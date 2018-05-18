‘Roseanne’ Finale Photos Released, Get A Sneak Peek At ‘Knee Deep’

The final episode will address Roseanne's ongoing knee problem and a major career decision for Dan.

Roseanne’s final episode is set to air on Tuesday, and it sounds like the Conners will be in some “deep” trouble. The hit ABC reboot will deal with medical and money problems in the upcoming ninth episode titled “Knee Deep.” The Futon Critic posted the synopsis for the “Knee Deep” episode, which picks up after last week’s “Netflix and Pill” episode that showed Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) struggling with a Vicodin dependency. The synopsis reads the following.

“Roseanne’s knee gets worse so Dan is forced to a make an important work decision; but when a major storm hits Lanford, their fortunes change for the better. Later, Darlene realizes she has to go back to her first passion, writing.”

ABC released sneak peek promo photos for “Knee Deep,” which reveal that family friend Chuck Mitchell (James Pickens Jr.) is back and hanging out in the Conner kitchen. Another shot shows Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) in full saloon girl regalia at her new job at the casino. And in another pic, Roseanne and her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) are in the basement holding a very creepy looking old doll.

There’s also a photo of the entire Conner clan gathered around the kitchen table ahead of what looks like a major feast. Roseanne is even wearing her signature chicken shirt. Another shot shows Roseanne and Dan (John Goodman) in their bedroom as she drinks a glass of wine. You can see the Roseanne sneak peek pics below.

Adam Rose / ABC Adam Rose / ABC Adam Rose / ABC Adam Rose / ABC

After a controversial run that touched on everything from the 2016 presidential election results to the opioid crisis, Roseanne viewers are curious about how this season of the show will end. And some fans are already looking to the next season.

Roseanne Barr has gone on record as saying ABC has supported her show in every way. While there have been rumors that the show will shy away from politics and other controversial topics when it returns for 13 episodes next season, Roseanne Barr has made it clear that nothing is off limits for the Conner clan.

Roseanne recently took to Twitter to tell her fans, “ABC has supported my work, has NOT silenced me will NOT censor me or any of that BS. I have NOT been ‘put in my place’ or any of that stuff [people are] saying. ABC supports our new season—unlike anything EVER on TV before.”

You can see a promo for the Roseanne finale, “Knee Deep,” below.

The Roseanne finale airs Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.