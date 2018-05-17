Tristan Thompson’s Mistress Reportedly Called Khloe Kardashian To Apologize For Cheating Scandal

Lani Blair contacted Khloe Kardashian after the cheating scandal.

Lani Blair, one of the women that Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian with, has reportedly reached out to the reality star to apologize for the shocking cheating scandal.

According to In Touch Weekly Magazine, Lani Blair felt so bad about her part in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that she decided to call Khloe Kardashdian to make amends. However, the phone conversation did not go well.

Sources tell the outlet that Lani Blair got Khloe Kardashian’s phone number from Tristan Thompson, and decided to call up the reality star to apologize. However, Khloe would not hear anything that Lani had to say, and hung up on her before she could get her apology out.

Lani reportedly called Khloe back and left her a voice message to tell her that she feels awful, and that she will not have anymore contact with Tristan. Blair’s apology was reportedly “honest” and “heartfelt.” The insider adds that she really does feel bad for the pain and suffering she has caused both Kardashian and Thompson.

However, it seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson weren’t the only ones dealing with the aftermath of the cheating scandal. Sources told Radar Online that after the scandal went public, Lani Blair stopped showing up for work at the strip club she’s employed at.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson following the cheating scandal. The couple are now trying to work on their relationship, and are even allegedly going to couple’s therapy.

While Khloe is busy working on her broken relationship with Tristan, and learning the ins and outs of motherhood, the Kardashian family is said to be upset about her decision to give Thompson a second chance. Khloe has reportedly been “shutting out” her family in the weeks since getting back together with Tristan, and although they reportedly don’t want to pressure her, they all believe that she should dump her cheating baby daddy and return to L.A. to live among friends and family.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken publicly about the cheating scandal or Lani Blair.