‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Scandal: Kenya Moore Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star was recently caught without her baby bump.

Not long ago, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore posted a photo of herself on a “date night” with her husband, and it was the first picture she’d posted that featured her baby bump on full display.

Moore, 47, is allegedly expecting her first child with her husband, Marc Daly.

There’s just one problem: according to RadarOnline, Moore’s fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta stars believe she’s faking her pregnancy.

And, after getting caught out and about without her “baby bump,” fans of the show are now calling shenanigans.

To be fair to all things — and all people — the photo that Moore posted with Daly while the two were enjoying a night on the town (including a dinner at Top Golf) featured her with a little bit of a bulging stomach, but nothing too major. There’s no one who would reasonably look at the photo and say that she was, unquestionably, pregnant.

That didn’t stop fans from making nasty comments under her picture, with one asking where her baby bump was (while accusing her of fabricating the story of her pregnancy to try to remain relevant), and another asking “what happened?” when realizing that Moore didn’t look fully pregnant in the photo.

But there were other Real Housewives of Atlanta fans who noticed something else in the picture that Moore posted: Daly wasn’t wearing his wedding ring.

This, of course, led to fans speculating that Moore and Daly were no longer together, and were faking their marriage for Instagram.

This prompted Moore to fire off a haughty response, confirming that Moore “left [his ring] on the table” because he couldn’t golf while wearing his ring.

Moore originally announced she was pregnant at the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show in April 2018, but her co-stars have doubted the story from the beginning.

“Kenya didn’t look pregnant; all of the ladies have had kids and they totally didn’t believe her. No one really believes Kenya is pregnant and the producers think that she said she was pregnant in order to get signed up for the next season. This was a last-ditch effort to get a contract.”

It should be interesting to see if the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is really pregnant, but only time will tell for sure.