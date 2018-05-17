RED Hydrogen One Holographic Smartphone Coming To Verizon And AT&T Subscribers This Year

Retailing at over $1,000, the Hydrogen One smartphone from RED will be a 'mobile game changer.'

The RED Hydrogen One, the world’s first holographic phone, will be available to both Verizon and AT&T subscribers before the end of the year. The $1,200 smartphone has a groundbreaking 5.7-inch screen capable of displaying a “better than 3D image” without the need for glasses or an augmented reality headset.

Hydrogen One will be the first smartphone from RED, a company known for designing high-end cameras often used to make Hollywood films. While it is capable of displaying standard 2D images, the Hydrogen will have a unique and revolutionary 4-View mode with the ability to “look around, below, and into” the screen image.

When RED announced the Hydrogen One project in August, 2017, designers were unsure if any wireless carriers would be interested in the device. As of yet, cell phone carriers simply do not have any content capable of utilizing the technology.

“We have never built a phone. No one ever tried to integrate a 4-view display in anything before,” said RED founder Jim Jannard, as reported by BGR. “When we started this project, we didn’t know any cell carriers or anything about the cell phone industry.”

However, Verizon is willing to take the risk and bring Hydrogen One’s innovative technology to customers. To go along with Hydrogen One, Verizon plans to launch a 4-view content network specifically for subscribers who buy the smartphone.

“RED Hydrogen One was designed with cutting-edge technology that simply can’t be described — you have to hold it in your hands and experience it yourself to understand why this is such a mobile game changer,” said Brian Higgins, Verizon’s device and consumer product marketing vice president. “A phone like this deserves the best network in the country, which is why we can’t wait to bring it to Verizon customers later this year.”

At its Shape conference in Los Angeles, AT&T will be demonstrating the RED Hydrogen One on June 2 and 3. Attendees at the event will be able to experience the phone and its 4-View mode firsthand.

A recent report from PC Mag described some specs of the Hydrogen One. The smartphone will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and a 4500mAh battery. Two models will be available – an aluminum version retailing for $1,195, and a titanium unit for $1,595.

Neither AT&T, nor Verizon has officially confirmed a specific date that the Hydrogen One will be available in stores. AT&T has only said the smartphone will be offered “later this summer,” while Verizon just says before the end of 2018.