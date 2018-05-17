‘Catfish’ Creator Nev Schulman Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Show’s Production Suspended

'Catfish' star Nev Schulman has denied the claims.

The man behind MTV’s Catfish, Nev Schulman, has been accused of sexual misconduct. The claims against Schulman come from Ayissha Morgan, a woman who appeared on Season 4 of the MTV series back in 2015.

According to a report by Page Six, Morgan, 20, claims that when she told Nev Schulman that she was a lesbian during production, he continued to question her sexual orientation. Ayissha says that Nev asked her if she could be bisexual, and later told her he didn’t believe she was gay, stating she just hadn’t met the right guy yet before asking her if she thought he was attractive. Morgan also claims that Schulman bragged about his sexual prowess and told her she should have sex with him to “evaluate” her sexuality.

An MTV spokesperson spoke out about the allegations involving Nev Schulman, saying that the network is taking the claims “very seriously” and that they have suspended production on Catfish until the investigation has been completed.

After the allegations surfaced online, Nev Schulman released a statement to the outlet calling the claims “false,” and denying that Morgan’s story was accurate.

“The behavior described did not happen,” the Catfish creator said.

Radar Online reports that Nev Schulman has a history of bad behavior. Nev was previously arrested for punching a young, gay woman in the head repeatedly while he was a student at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. He was eventually expelled for his actions. In his 2014 memoir, the Catfish star also claimed that he often stole clothes and drugs and crashed cars in his younger years. He even described an incident where he defecated in a school cafeteria as a teenager. Nev says he was starved for attention during the troubled time in his life.

Nev Schulman is currently married to longtime love Laura Perlongo, and the couple share one child together, daughter Cleo James, 19 months. According to Us Weekly Magzine, the pair tied the knot in July, 2017, and even launched a Facebook Watch show titled, We Need To Talk, which focuses on love and relationships and how to keep it all together.

The Catfish star’s wife has yet to make a statement about the allegations.