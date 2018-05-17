‘General Hospital’ Star Lynn Herring Calls Thomas Markle A ‘Good Man’

Meghan Markle's father once worked as a lighting director on 'General Hospital.'

General Hospital has a strange connection to Meghan Markle and her dad, Thomas Markle. The headlines have been focused on who he is, reporting on his health and whether or not he will attend his daughter’s wedding this weekend. While people may have differing opinions on Markle, General Hospital actors have decided to speak out in support of the man they called “Tommy.”

According to Soap Opera Digest, Lynn Herring (Lucy Coe) talked about how Thomas Markle was a “good man” when they worked together on General Hospital. He was the lighting director on the set for a few years. Herring remembers him fondly, and apparently, several of the other actors do as well. She was reportedly shocked to learn that the man being portrayed so horribly in the media was someone she knew, who made her feel comfortable on set when she was new to General Hospital.

Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine) and Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin) were also shocked to learn that Thomas Markle was their “Tommy” as well.

It was incredibly important for Lynn Herring to speak out in support of Thomas Markle. He made an impact on her, and the two spent many hours working on set together. She mentioned that back in the day, the lighting director would be on set with the actors and worked very closely together. Herring maintains that Markle went above and beyond for her and her General Hospital co-stars. Hearing about how he is being portrayed in the media was bothering her, so she decided to talk about the good person she knew and had experienced several years ago.

Nancy Lee Grahn had tweeted about Thomas Markle working on the General Hospital set as a lighting director when news broke that he had been compensated by paparazzi for staged photos. Many of her followers believed she was kidding when she connected the dots, but Lynn Herring has confirmed that Thomas Markle did work on the show.

Holy #royalwedding! I just realized that awesome Tommy Markle, our sweetest lighting director for yrs at #gh is #MeganMarkle‘s dad? I never made the connection. Who’d a thunk it? Big bear Tommy is walking his princess down the aisle on Saturday. How cool is that? — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 14, 2018

Thomas Markle isn’t the only family member to have been on the set of General Hospital. Meghan Markle appeared on the show back in 2012 as Jill. While she wasn’t someone who made an impression, she has now connected the ABC soap to the royal family.