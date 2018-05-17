Aaron Schlossberg, N.Y. Attorney Who’s Harassed Foreigners For Years, Calls 911 When Questioned By Reporter

Schlossberg was captured on a viral video berating a restaurant employee for speaking Spanish, and other videos show past confrontations of foreigners.

Aaron Schlossberg has been launching into racist public rants to harass “foreigners” in New York City for at least three years, but the Trump-supporting lawyer apparently hates it when he’s confronted about his behavior.

This week, a viral video emerged showing Schlossberg launching into a racist tirade against an employee of a Manhattan restaurant, who was speaking Spanish to a customer. Schlossberg reportedly harassed the pair, and video captured him threatening to call immigration officials and have the two deported. As the New York Post reported, the video prompted a number of other people to come forward who claimed they had also been harassed by Schlossberg, and other video shows him launching into racist tirades in the past as well.

A man named Willie Morris had posted video of a 2016 confrontation with Schlossberg in which the 42-year-old lawyer purposely walked into Morris’ path and then began yelling at him.

“What country you from? I’m gonna call the police,” Schlossberg yelled at the man in a confrontation that was later uploaded to YouTube. “You don’t run into people. I’m a citizen here. You’re not. You’re an ugly f**king foreigner, so f**k you!”

But when reporters tracked down Aaron Schlossberg on Thursday, he was suddenly not in the mood to talk anymore. The Manhattan lawyer hid behind an umbrella and called police when a New York Daily News reporter tried to ask why he was harassing people on the streets.

“They’re yelling, they’re claiming things that aren’t true,” Schlossberg said as he hid behind the umbrella. “They’re grabbing my personal items…. Defaming me. I can’t even move, because they’re blocking me.”

Ironically, just a few days before, it was Schlossberg threatening to call authorities on the worker for speaking Spanish. In the viral video, he claimed that he would have both of the Spanish-speaking people deported.

“So my next call is to (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to have each one of them kicked out of my country,” he said. “If they have the balls to come here and live off my money — I pay for their welfare, I pay for for their ability to live here. The least they can do is speak English.”

Schlossberg appeared to echo the rhetoric of Donald Trump, who this week referred to immigrants facing deportation as “animals.” Aaron Schlossberg donated $500 to Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Aaron Schlossberg could now face even more consequences. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan) and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. filed complaints with the state court system’s disciplinary board about his behavior, the New York Daily News noted. And security at the building where Schlossberg’s law office is located told reporters that he is now barred from entering the building.