Just as important as the gown, the venue, and the cake, the royal wedding guest list has been the subject most people can’t stop talking about.

Who’s been invited? Who will show up for the big day?

As a royal, Prince Harry knows plenty of famous people, and as an actress, Meghan Markle has her own group of celebrity pals sure to make the cut. Some Hollywood A-listers have already confirmed they’ll be there to support the couple as their celebrate their love, others have given us dodgy answers or stayed mum about the status of their invite in order to protect the privacy of their friends.

Still, come May 19, the world will be watching as Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry on the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of thousands of guests and millions of TV viewers. Here are some of the celebrities you might get a glimpse of when you tune in.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

Clemens Bilan / Getty Images

According to Harpers Bazaar, Amal and George Clooney might be invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day. Apparently, Markle has enlisted the services of Amal Clooney’s hairstylist, Miguel Pirez, for the nuptials. Pirez gave an interview to a Spanish magazine and while trying to avoid the topic of Markle’s look for the wedding, he did let slip that he’d be styling Amal’s hair on the day. Markle and Mrs. Clooney are reportedly friends, or at least friendly enough for Clooney to suggest Pirez as her hairstylist, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the famous couple was invited.

The Spice Girls

Thanks to Mel B., we now know that the Spice Girls, everyone’s favorite girl power group from the 90s, are definitely attending the nuptials. Well, at least some of them are. According to Page Six, only three of the ladies are actually invited to the wedding, and Mel B. is not one of them. Apparently, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell will be sitting in the church as the couple says, “I Do” but if fans were hoping for a performance from the group, unfortunately, that won’t be happening.

Priyanka Chopra

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra has been friends with the future royal for three years now. The pair is extremely close, bonding over their careers and their humanitarian work. Chopra told Us Weekly that she was invited to the big day and that she would be there to support her bestie, she just hasn’t picked out a dress yet.

Serena Williams

Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Serena Williams is another high-profile friend of Meghan Markle’s. The two reportedly met at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami and hit it off, staying in touch over the years and becoming close confidants. Markle went to Williams for advice when she began dating Prince Harry and she gushed about the new mom in an interview with Vanity Fair. Williams has previously said she might attend the wedding if her competition schedule frees up but she just pulled out of a tennis tournament in Italy so look out for her in London over the weekend.

Ed Sheeran

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

It’s been reported that the royal couple has asked Ed Sheeran to perform at their wedding. While some speculated singers like Adele and Sam Smith might be tapped to croon the night away, Sheeran is a good choice too and he seems on board to take the gig.

Sir Elton John

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Sir Elton John seems like a shoe-in for the big day. He was a close friend of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. He sang at Princess Di’s funeral and has reportedly remained close to the royal family. Elton John has canceled two upcoming concerts over the weekend, citing “scheduling conflicts” so he might make an appearance on Saturday.

The Suits Cast

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Meghan Markle hasn’t forgotten about her former co-stars. The actress has reportedly invited most of the main cast from the show, including on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Abigail Spencer.

David and Victoria Beckham

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

The Beckhams famously attended the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton a few years ago and since Mrs. Beckham has already been confirmed as a guest, it only follows that David Beckham will also be seen during the celebration.