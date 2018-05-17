Meghan Markle’s Mom And Queen Elizabeth II Are Having Afternoon Tea Together

Thursday afternoon marks a huge event for Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

Today is a big day for Meghan Markle’s mom.

According to Page Six, Doria Ragland is scheduled to have tea with the queen this afternoon at Windsor Castle. Prior to sitting down for tea with Queen Elizabeth, the 61-year-old also met with Meghan’s future in-laws — Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, for another tea date.

The Daily Mail reports that Charles and Camilla visited Ragland at Kensington Palace yesterday and they were pictured entering the grounds with a big bouquet of white flowers. Prince Harry and Meghan were also there for the meeting and the publication reports that Camilla and Charles got along very well with Doria. And earlier today, Ragland also met Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children at Windsor Castle.

Us Weekly Magazine shared that Ragland, who worked as a social worker, touched down in London on Tuesday and has been basically booked with meetings with members of the royal family ever since she arrived. Just days before the wedding, the Daily Mail reported that Doria recently quit her job as a social worker in hopes of eventually starting her own practice. A source dished that Doria no longer works at the Los Angeles mental health clinic and it was her decision to leave. When she hopefully opens up her own practice, Doria would like to focus on working with elderly patients.

Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland is officially on her way to the UK for the royal wedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/QhIBqPOf96 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 16, 2018

The other big storyline that viewers have been following before the royal wedding is Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, and his health issues. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Meghan Markle broke her silence on her father’s health, telling fans that sadly, her dad will not be in attendance at her wedding. In the statement that was released from Kensington Palace’s press office, Markle confesses that she is sad over the fact that her dad won’t be able to walk her down the aisle.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

In the statement, Markle also thanked the public for the outpouring of support that she and her family have received following her father’s heart surgery. She also asked that everyone give her father the space he needs as he recovers from the procedure in the hospital.

The royal wedding procession will start at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 19.