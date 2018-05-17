Royal Wedding Weather Forecast Predicts Picture Perfect Day For Harry And Meghan

Will it rain on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's parade?

It looks like it could be a picture perfect weather day for the royal wedding. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, they won’t have to worry about any rain on their parade. According to U.K.’s Express, BBC Breakfast meteorologist Carol Kirkwood has already predicted that the royal wedding day “will be a sunny one.”

While the day will start out a bit chilly at around 8C (about 46 degrees), it is predicted to warm up before the 12:00 ceremony with a maximum temperature of 21C or 22C (equal to about 69 to 70 degrees) and a strong sun presence throughout the day. The warm and bright conditions will be the perfect backdrop for the royal wedding, with no rain in sight.

The Met Office, the United Kingdom’s version of the U.S. National Weather Service, also predicted a positive weather outlook for Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding day. A press release stated: “The latest forecast for Windsor for Saturday is almost perfect for the crowds gathering to watch the royal wedding as well as the bride and groom.”

The royal wedding is not the only big event on Saturday. The Football Association Cup final also takes place later in the day. Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, is the president of the association, and the popular sporting event is comparable to the U.S.’ Super Bowl.

“If you are going to the FA Cup final in Wembley, you are also going to have sunny spells,” meteorologist Kirkwood said. “If you are going to the Royal Wedding in Windsor, you will also have sunny spells.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can expect warm and sunny weather for their wedding on Saturday ???? https://t.co/xXMomqQru6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 13, 2018

Of course, the chilly early morning temps could make things a bit uncomfortable for early arrivers planning to camp out to get a glimpse of the festivities. Thousands of onlookers are expected to descend on Windsor on Saturday morning. In addition, more than 250 members of the armed forces are also expected to take part in Saturday’s wedding day festivities. Guards will line the streets as newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan travel on a 25-minute carriage ride through the town.

Over 250 members of the Armed Forces have taken part in a rehearsal today ahead of the Royal Wedding on Saturday #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/RFDaC7RTeR — Ministry of Defence ???????? (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2018

Mother Nature has cooperated for some of the most-watched royal wedding ceremonies in history. While British weather is often associated with damp and rainy conditions, it was a dry day for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding in April 2011 and for the iconic nuptials of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in July 1981.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on Saturday, May 19 at noon at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

