Farrah Abraham Slammed For Promoting Weight Loss Lollipops On Instagram

The 'Teen Mom OG' star is coming under fire for promoting controversial products on her social media.

Farrah Abraham is making headlines all over the place. Since being fired from Teen Mom OG, the reality star hasn’t stopped shocking her fans. From her Fiji vacation, to her wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival, Abraham has remained front and center in the news.

The latest incident revolves around a paid promotion for Farrah Abraham. She has a huge social media following, and showing products that are paid to advertise is common among reality stars. According to In Touch Weekly, Farrah Abraham is being slammed for her promotion of weight loss lollipops. Followers commented about how she is teaching her daughter to have a skewed self-image, something that has been said about the former Teen Mom OG star several times before.

Being a mom has never stopped Farrah Abraham from doing what she wants. While her parents have helped tremendously with Sophia, the little girl remains by her mom’s side. Abraham has branched out from her television roots into more adult ventures. She catches a lot of flack for her role in the adult industry, but she chose that career over her spot on MTV’s Teen Mom OG. Sophia is working on her career with her mom’s guidance, something that has been shown on social media as well.

Despite the backlash that Farrah Abraham is receiving, it is unlikely that she will take down the photo. She will stand by what she does despite the backlash. Abraham has never been one to go along with the crowd, even if she was being called out for her actions.

Advertisements for the lollipops have been making rounds on Instagram. Not only has Farrah Abraham been targeted for sharing a photo of herself with the product, but Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has as well. Both of the photos still remain on the social media platform.

It is unclear where Farrah Abraham is headed now. She has dropped hints about being on television again. Abraham has plenty of work ahead of her, but which projects she will choose remains a mystery. Right now, she is enjoying traveling the world with her daughter and leaving the drama of Teen Mom OG in the past.