Mac Miller Arrested After Hit And Run Incident

Mac Miller is in a lot of trouble following an incident that occurred in the wee hours of the morning.

According to E! Online, the 26-year-old was driving his car in the San Fernando Valley around 1 a.m. this morning when his 2016 G-Wagon hit and knocked over a pole. Miller and the two others who were in the vehicle with him got out of the car and fled the scene.

TMZ goes on to report that a person who witnessed the crash called police to alert them which way Miller and the passengers of the vehicle fled. When cops arrived at the crash site, they were able to run Miller’s plates and find out the address listed on his registration.

Authorities arrived at Miller’s home around 1:50 a.m. and when they spoke with the rapper, he confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene of a crash. He was immediately handcuffed and taken to prison. His bail has been set at $15,000. But if there’s any silver lining in the whole ordeal, police did state that Miller was one of the most “nice” and “polite” intoxicated people that they have ever dealt with.

Earlier this morning, TMZ reports that Miller was photographed leaving a prison in Van Nuys. In the photo, the rapper is covering his head with a sweatshirt as he is clearly not in the mood to have his picture taken.

???? A post shared by Mac (@larryfisherman) on Mar 21, 2018 at 10:58am PDT

It’s already been a rough month for the “Watching Movies” singer as he recently broke up with his girlfriend, Ariana Grande. As the Inquisitr reported last week, the couple called it quits after nearly two years of dating. At the beginning of their relationship, the pair collaborated on their hit song “The Way.”

A post shared by Mac (@larryfisherman) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Luckily, the split was amicable and the pair decided to call it quits only because their busy schedules were keeping them apart. Before the news broke, many people were buzzing about a breakup as pop princess Ariana Grande attended the Met Gala without Miller.

Miller’s last Instagram post with Grande was back in November of last year. In the photo, Miller makes a silly face while Grande looks off to the side while they sit in the backseat of a car. Miller kept the caption of the picture simple, using only a heart.

Miller nor his rep have commented on the DUI and hit and run incident.