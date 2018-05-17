Ruthie Ann Miles Suffers Miscarriage Two Months After Losing Her Daughter In Car Crash

Due to injuries she obtained in the March 5 accident that killed her 4-year-old daughter, Ruthie Ann Miles has suffered a miscarriage.

Two months ago, on March 5, Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles lost her four-year-old daughter in a fatal car accident in which she was also injured. Ruthie has now suffered a miscarriage, losing a full-term baby which they named Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein.

The March accident was caused by a 44-year-old driver who ran a red light. The driver of a white Volvo, Dorothy Bruns, struck six people at the intersection that day, killing four-year-old Abigail Blumstein and one-year-old Joshua Lew as they walked with their mothers.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Bruns reportedly had a seizure while operating her vehicle. The children, including Ruthie Ann Miles‘ daughter, died from the injuries they sustained at the scene.

People reported that the driver of the vehicle was indicted by a grand jury and charged with involuntary manslaughter in accordance with the death of Ruthie Ann Miles’ daughter Abigail. Dorothy Bruns is being held on bail of $75,000 bond or $25,000 cash. Her driver’s license has been suspended.

Ruthie Ann Miles was seven months pregnant when the accident took the life of her child. She too was struck and injured by the fast-moving vehicle. At the time the doctors believed that, once the mother healed, the unborn child the actress was carrying would be okay.

On March 8, shortly after the horrific events took place, Ruthie Ann Miles’ social media account was updated to give thanks for the outpour of fan support.

Recent news reports reveal that due to the injuries caused when the driver crossed the intersection, Ruthie Ann Miles has suffered the tragic loss of another child. Miles’ lawyer Ben Rubinowitz released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Included in the report was the following statement.

“At the time of the crash, Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein. The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom.”

Friends of the Tony Award-winning Broadway star claim that Ruthie and Jonathan were excited to add to their growing family. Additionally, Ruthie was said to be a spectacularly loving mother to Abigail who, before she was killed, expressed excitement over becoming a big sister.

Ruthie and Jonathan are in great emotional pain after losing their second child. In the wake of this tragedy, the family is asking for privacy.