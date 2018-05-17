Jordan Peele’s ‘The Hunt’ Ordered To Series By Amazon Studios

This is the first new scripted series picked for Amazon since Jennifer Salke became head of Amazon Studios.

Jordan Peele’s The Hunt has become the first scripted series to be picked up by Amazon Studios since Jennifer Salke took over as its head.

Peele, who riveted the Academy and the American audience with his jaw-dropping thriller Get Out, is executive producing the vengeance-drive Nazi hunting drama. Produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, Amazon has ordered a straight-to-series 10-episode first season of The Hunt, which will be written and co executive produced by David Weil of Moonfall fame, Deadline reports.

Jennifer Salke could not hide her excitement at the deal, who has made it her priority to overtake rival Netflix by committing to bringing hugely addictive shows on the web channel by hiring the best talent around in Hollywood.

“Our biggest priority is attracting exceptional writing and producing talent to bring addictive, groundbreaking projects to Prime Video. The Hunt is edge-of-your seat entertainment that is not only culturally relevant but deliciously original. David Weil, Jordan Peele, and the entire Monkeypaw and Sonar Entertainment teams represent the dream team! We can’t wait to get started!”

Based on true-life events, The Hunt was making the rounds as a hot new spec last fall when it was picked up by Sonar Entertainment. The company was in talks with several buyers before Amazon secured the series.

The Hunt follows a group of Nazi hunters in the United States who have discovered that a number of high-ranking officers in the country, affiliated to the Nazi ideology, plan to make a Fourth Reich in America. In the series, the hunters follow a quest to bring the genocidal maniacs to justice by thwarting their conspiracies. Peele, who has already established his taste for the absurdly daring, said that he knew he had to be on board when creator David Weil brought the idea of the show to him.

“When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved. It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

Sonar Entertainment’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, said that his company was attracted to David Weil’s series because of its shocking relevance, which is proved in part by the fact that Peele is a part of it. He said that much like Peele’s Get Out,The Hunt is certain to bring another cultural conversation to the fore.

“Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions have exhibited a unique ability to develop content that becomes part of the larger cultural conversation. We’re also very excited that The Hunt will be on Amazon, which we feel is the ideal platform for Jordan and David’s amazing story.”

Jordan Peele got on board with the The Hunt earlier this year in February. His next film, Us, a social thriller-horror, is set for release by Universal in 2019. Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o has already signed up for the film.