‘Charmed’ Is Getting A Reboot And The New Cast Is Clapping Back At Haters

The fan-favorite show about witches is coming back to The CW.

Charmed is coming back to the small screen, but not without any criticism. The CW has picked up the show for the fall line up. The upfronts are happening today, and the news about Charmed returning is quickly gaining attention.

Fans of the original show have voiced concern about the reboot. Charmed had a cult following and a lot of worries were expressed when the possibility of bringing it back was announced. In fact, Holly Marie Combs spoke out about how Charmed belonged to the original writers, cast, and fans. Despite having the rights to use the name, the actress was not on board with The CW reviving it. According to Us Weekly, the new cast of Charmed is clapping back and asking viewers to give them a shot to prove themselves and the show.

The characters have been altered to be different from Phoebe, Piper, and Prue. Mel, Macy, and Madison will star in the Charmed reboot. While the storyline is said to be similar to the original, the actresses have stressed there are definite differences. Melonie Diaz will play Mel, Madeleine Mantock will play Macy, and Sarah Jeffery will be Madison. They are hopeful about the reception the show will get, noting they did their best when they shot the show.

Fans had hoped for the original cast members back for Charmed, but that was not in the cards. This is going to be hard for the new actresses, as some of the comments have already been harsh. Rebooting a show like Charmed is a challenge, but the network believes it will be enjoyed. Details about the show will be trickling out as the upfronts unveil the shows and the network’s plan for fall. As of now, Charmed is slated to air on Sunday nights, which speaks volumes to the confidence in the show.

The actresses are proud of their work on Charmed and are hopeful that fans will give the reboot a shot. They aren’t trying to erase the memories fans have of their beloved show, only modernizing the idea behind it. There is hope that Charmed will be given a fair shot despite the negativity that is currently surrounding it.