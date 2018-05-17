Royal Insider Explains Why President Trump Wasn’t Invited To Prince Harry’s Wedding

The president and first lady weren't invited to the royal wedding, but it was nothing personal.

With preparations for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in full swing, royal watchers are keeping a close eye on the guest list for the high-profile ceremony. Close to 600 people have reportedly been invited to the royal wedding, but there are a few glaring omissions. In fact, no politicians made the guest list under strict instruction from the groom himself.

In an interview with the Today Show, NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons told co-anchor Hoda Kotb that Prince Harry put the kibosh on inviting politicians to his wedding.

“People in Harry’s circle tell me he is absolutely in charge of everything, that he decides. That, for example, is why there are no politicians, he says so, no politicians here, no President Trump here, no British prime minister here.”

Of who made the cut to get a seat inside St. George’s Chapel when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, Simmons revealed that there would have been room for 200 more guests, but the guest list was cut off. The chapel holds 800 people, but only 600 guests have been invited to the ceremony, including members of Princess Diana’s family, royals, and celebrities.

While Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, weren’t invited to the royal wedding, there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings. A White House spokesman told People magazine the president and his wife will honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a special gift on their wedding day.

White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters confirmed the president and first lady will make a donation to one of the seven charities the royal couple suggested to well-wishers and guests in lieu of wedding presents.

Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift. https://t.co/lzfrRmoeUv pic.twitter.com/nxrTZtIKBY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

In April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle provided a list of organizations that benefit causes close to their hearts. Kensington Palace posted details of Harry and Meghan’s wedding wish, revealing that the couple requested that that “anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift.”

“The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.”

The charities include The Myrna Mahila Foundation, a charity that provides support for women in the poorest parts of Mumbai; The Children’s HIV Association, which offers support to young people living with HIV across the U.K. and Ireland; and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for children who have lost a parent serving in the British Armed Forces. The White House did not specify which charity the Trumps plan to donate to.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place Saturday, May 19, at noon London time at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.