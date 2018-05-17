Khloe Kardashian Posts Quote About ‘Communication’ Weeks After Tristan Thompson Was Caught Cheating

Khloe has been cryptically commenting on her relationship drama on social media.

Khloe Kardashian may not be directly speaking about Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal, but she has been posting comments and quotes via her social media pages that seem to hint at her thoughts and feelings about the situation.

According to Khloe Kardashian’s most recent Instagram story, she is encouraging communication. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a quote to her story on Thursday revealing that communication is key.

“Communicate. Even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal, is simply getting everything out,” the quote reads.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. Photos and videos of the NBA player kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online, and led to Tristan being linked to at least five different woman while he was dating Khloe.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

However, Khloe Kardashian decided to stand by her man. The reality TV star stayed in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson in hopes of working things out. Now, it seems that she believes having very open lines of communication with her child’s father will be one of the things that helps them get through this rough patch in their relationship.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Khloe Kardashian has used quotes to seemingly relay her feelings without actually releasing a statement about the situation. Earlier this week, Khloe tweeted a cryptic message about kindness, saying that “You will never regret being kind to someone.” Fans immediately believed the tweet was about Tristan Thompson and called out Khloe for not getting any kindness or respect back from her cheating boyfriend.

“Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations,” she later fired back.

Kardashian also posted a quote about love via her Instagram story.

“It’s all about who you look for in a crowded room. That’s where your heart belongs to,” the quote read. Some fans believed that the quote was Khloe’s way of telling her haters to that she was still in love with Tristan, and that she belonged in Cleveland by his side with their daughter.

Neither Khloe Kardashian, nor Tristan Thompson have spoken publicly about the cheating scandal.