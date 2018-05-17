Janet Jackson’s 70-Pound Weight Loss Was Due To Weightlifting Workouts And Diet

Pop star Janet Jackson is in great shape as she celebrated her 52nd birthday.

Janet Jackson celebrated her 52nd birthday on May 16, looking fit and fabulous. Jackson, who gave birth to son Eissa Al Mana in January 2017, credits rigorous weightlifting workouts and a portion-controlled diet for her 70-pound post-baby weight loss.

“Thank u so much for all the birthday love,” Jackson wrote to her fans on Instagram. “I love you more than you know. ” In her selfie, Janet’s glowing skin looks wrinkle-free, and she looks slim, healthy, and happy.

Jackson’s fitness trainer Paulette Sybliss said the pop star lost 70 pounds after giving birth with intense strength-training workouts and a healthy diet.

“We had a very vigorous training schedule,” Paulette told E! News. “We were training a minimum of four times a week and the sessions were never less than 45 minutes, no more than an hour. Very intense, though. Very intense training.”

Surprisingly, Jackson did no cardio exercise, choosing instead to focus on weightlifting.

“You would look at her and think she’d done like an hour of cardio with me. But when you’re working with weights and you’re working the muscle that way, it elevates the heart rate. It’s creating that fat-burning affect both during the session and also when she left me, and that was key.”

Paulette said the results speak for themselves. Not only did Janet lose 70 pounds in just a few months, but she’s super-toned and strong.

“Her waist is tiny!” Sybliss gushed. “She looks incredible and she’s so fit, but she’s also healthy. She actually looks smaller in person than in pictures.”

Janet Jackson’s jaw-dropping weight loss is a stark contrast to a few years ago when the 5-foot-4 Grammy winner reportedly ballooned to more than 200 pounds.

"@Where_uwannabe: When has Janet Jackson ever been fat? Wtf is she on nutrisystem for?!" pic.twitter.com/HeKynVmE — LaPorcshia (@LaPorcshia) January 10, 2012

Oh my Janet ???? that baby fat caught up to you quick!!!! How many months are you again? @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/yQZczfJaUP — . (@InGARYWeTrust_) September 29, 2016

Jackson has struggled with weight all her life and has fluctuated dramatically in size over the years.

Janet, who previously admitted that she has tried every diet under the sun, now follows a moderate eating plan that allows a little bit of everything.

“The way I train my clients is nutrition is about 80 percent,” her trainer said. “If you’re eating well 90 to 95 percent of the time, you can eat in moderation anything that you want. If Janet feels that she needs to have a chocolate cake, go ahead and have a chocolate cake. You’re not eating it every day. You won’t get fat overnight. I believe everything in moderation.”

Another celebrity who shuns cardio exercise and credits weightlifting for her rapid post-baby weight loss is Kristin Cavallari.

Cavallari, who has a stunning bikini after three pregnancies, spends her time at the gym lifting weights. “I don’t do any cardio,” she said.