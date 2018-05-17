More Meghan Markle Bikini Photos Surface As Her Best Friends Arrive In London

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry in just a few days.

Just days before she’s set to marry the man of her dreams, Meghan Markle’s bikini-clad past has come back to haunt her, in a way.

Although the photos aren’t scandalous on their face, The Daily Mail is reporting that they’ve obtained more photos of Meghan Markle wearing a teeny weeny bikini, and they’re not ashamed to put it all on display ahead of the wedding of the year.

Fortunately, even though Meghan’s family is fighting like cats and dogs in the press, she has a circle of close friends that are coming through for her, and are currently either in London or en route to London to enjoy her impending nuptials.

Her closest friends include Lindsay Roth, Sarah Rafferty, Misha Nonoo, Priyanka Chopra and Heather Dorak. These women are featured in many of the photos that have just been revealed, and are often touted as Meghan’s “best friends.”

All five of the women are currently in town for the royal wedding, and it’s been rumored — though never confirmed — that Misha Nonoo was the “mutual friend” that set up the blind date between the American actress and the British prince.

The pictures not only show a lot of fun between the longtime friends — who first met in a Toni Morrison class at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois — and have since gone on to vacation together in such exotic locations as St. Bart’s, Greece, and New York City.

Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today. pic.twitter.com/vg7QMVNrt6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Lindsay Roth, for her part, is a novelist and based a character in her 2015 novel, What Pretty Girls Are Made Of, on Meghan Markle.

All the women also went to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Bash in 2014, when they were all in New York City.

And even though they won’t be serving as bridesmaids, they’re all in attendance for the most notorious wedding of the year.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Meghan Markle will become HRH Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on May 19, when she marries Prince Harry of Windsor. The coverage for the royal wedding begins on all American networks at 4:00 a.m. EST on some networks; check your local listings for the appropriate channels.