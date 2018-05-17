Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Feuding Over Royal Wedding Guest List, Pippa Middleton Snub, Reports ‘Radar’

Are Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton getting off on the wrong foot?

Meghan Markle and her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton are allegedly fighting over the guest list for the Royal Wedding. Kate is reportedly very upset that Meghan chose to leave out someone very important to her, her sister Pippa Middleton.

According to a May 17 report by Radar Online, Meghan Markle decided not to invite Kate Middleton’s famous sister, Pippa Middleton, to the Royal Wedding. As many fans may remember, Pippa stole the show at Kate and William’s wedding as the Duchess’ maid of honor. However, she won’t get the chance to outshine Meghan during her nuptials, because she hasn’t been invited to the ceremony. The snub has reportedly caused some tension between the two women.

In addition, sources tell the outlet that Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are also a bit “embarrassed” by Meghan Markle’s family drama. Not only have Meghan’s brother and sister been speaking out with negative comments about her in the media, her father, Thomas Markle, has also been making headlines. Thomas revealed that he would not be attending the wedding after admitted that he had posed for staged paparazzi photos.

However, after having a change of heart, Thomas revealed that he did want to attend and walk Meghan Markle down the aisle. Sadly, he won’t be able to do so after suffering a heart attack and undergoing surgery this week. Meanwhile, William and Kate are allegedly blaming Meghan for “the whole mess” and worry about what Prince Harry “has gotten into” by marrying Markle.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Harry has been doting on Meghan Markle amid her family drama. Harry is said to be doing everything he can to keep his future wife’s spirits high as the Royal Wedding quickly approaches. Sources claim that Harry is very protective over Meghan, and is hoping to divert her attention away from the negative media headlines she and her family are currently enduring.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to be married on Saturday, May 19 at Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince William will serve as the best man, although there has been no confirmation about who will walk Meghan down the aisle.