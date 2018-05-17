Michelle Rodriguez Rocks Metallic Bikini In Cannes

Michelle's love affair with the Cannes continues with the latest appearance marking her 16th visit to the festival.

Michelle Rodriguez’s unusual wardrobe choices are drawing a lot of attention in Cannes.

The Lost star’s long love affair with what is arguably Europe’s most significant film festival continues with Rodriguez making her 16th appearance at Cannes. As the Daily Mail reports, Michelle has been making the most of her time between red carpet engagements on the French Riviera by donning bikinis and robes that are making heads turn.

After making the paparazzi swoon with a low-cut burgundy satin gown during Tuesday night’s De Grisogono party at Villa des Oliviers in Antibes, in which Michelle opted to go without a bra, she got Wednesday off to a positive start with a refreshing swim at Hotel Eden-Roc’s outdoor pool.

Here, Michelle rocked a distinctive metallic bikini as she prepared herself for a modest dive in the hotel’s iconic pool. Swimming across the length of the pool, famous for hosting a number of celebrities over the years and for its amazing views across the Mediterranean, Rodriguez made sure that once again all eyes were on her. And sure enough, the paparazzi could not avert its attention even later as Michelle then went idling on a jetty outside the hotel in a black robe with an imposing black skull and crossbones pattern.

You can check out Michelle’s pictures in the silver metallic bikini as well as her other pictures at Cannes here.

So far, when Michelle is not swimming and turning heads, she has been busy attending some of the most prominent red carpet events at the festival. Her Tuesday night appearance at the De Grisogono jewelry bash was preceded by the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, which Rodriguez attended with her friend Jordan Barrett.

And while some of her earlier appearances at the festival might not have drawn so much attention primarily because she was not always a big star, now things have changed. Rodriguez is pretty much noticed everywhere she goes, partly because of her striking wardrobe choices, and partly because of her having cemented her place as a Hollywood star with the Fast and Furious franchise. Rodriguez herself acknowledged this to the Daily Beast recently.

“I was just excited to be in the same room as objects that were blowing up and cars that were racing, to be around real racers and remember what it was like on the streets of Jersey at two o’clock in the morning hoping that no cops would show up,” she blushed about her initiation into the franchise, adding, “imagine—I’m living the dream, I wasn’t paying attention to the script. I thought, “I’ll deal with it later.'”