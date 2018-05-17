We've got a whole new meaning to the term 'dad bod.'

When it comes to genetics, some people are just blessed.

Chris Hemsworth has earned himself a legion of fans thanks to his role as the God of Thunder in the Avengers movies and for good reason. Thor is, arguably, the hunkiest superhero in all of the nine realms, but it looks like he’s got some competition for “Sexiest Dad” from, who else, his own father.

Liam Hemsworth shared an Instagram photo this week of a hike he took with his parents in the Hollywood Hills. It is sweet that an A-list celebrity takes time out of his busy schedule to workout with the people who gave him life. But what fans were really thirsting over was the photo of Hemsworth’s dad, Craig, who brought the gun show to their family outing.

The family posed for the pic with Liam crouching down in front of his mom, Leonie, who’s also incredibly in shape, and the very ripped, big-biceped father, Craig. Fans couldn’t help but notice papa Hemsworth’s physique, leaving comments on the star’s photo that ranged from disbelief over the Hemsworth family genes, to praise and a few congratulations to Hemsworth himself for having such a smoking dad.

Really, at this point, fans shouldn’t be surprised. The entire Austrailian brood is gorgeous, physically fit, and unfairly talented. Chris Hemsworth is a superhero and action star with a beautiful family. Liam Hemsworth has an army of teenage fans thanks to his role in a Nicholas Sparks film and his romance with Miley Cyrus. And Luke Hemsworth is making a name for himself on one of the biggest shows on TV right now, HBO’s Westworld. All three brothers are incredibly successful and unnaturally handsome; they had to get all of that from somewhere, right?

This isn’t the first time a Hemsworth has paid tribute to the patriarch’s dad bod. Chris Hemsworth regularly shares old family photos that often feature his dad shirtless and have prompted fans to claim Liam Hemsworth is his dad’s doppelganger.

As swoon-worthy as Craig Hemsworth is, what’s really great about this family is how close-knit they all seem to be. The brothers spend as much time as possible with each other, and with their mom and dad, visiting Austrailia when they’re not working and sharing intimate family photos and videos on their social media accounts. We’d love to hate them for being so blessed in the gene department but, sadly, we just can’t.