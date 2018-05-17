New Megan Markle Cannabis Strain Created By Her Nephew Tyler Dooley

Tyler Dooley invites the public to get royally baked with Markle Sparkle, the new Meghan Markle weed strain he created in honor of his aunt.

According to new reports, Meghan Markle’s own nephew, Tyler Dooley, has developed a new strain of marijuana. The strain of weed has cleverly been named “Markle Sparkle” specifically in “honor of his aunt.”

Leafbuyer, an online marijuana database, has Dooley listed as a licensed cannabis farmer from the state of Oregon. While marijuana is still illegal in the United Kingdom, recreational usage in Oregon was legalized back in 2015 and was one of the first states in the US to decriminalize possession of weed in personal portions. If Tyler were to be caught in the UK with a sizable dose of his cannabis strain, he would be jailed for years.

Meghan’s nephew is the son of her half-brother Thomas Markle. Dooley, along with his mother and brother were not invited to the Royal Wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle this coming weekend. That doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t be happy to “share a joint with the bride-to-be and her fiancé” Prince Harry. The uninvited family members touched down in London on Tuesday in hopes of getting a glimpse of the royal wedding preparations and initiating a conversation with the engaged couple.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the future royal’s nephew stated that “Meghan grew up in California and I am sure she has an American view on pot.” Tyler is certain that Meghan will fully appreciate the new strain made in celebration of her upcoming nuptials.

#MarklesSparkle a new strain of cannabis developed by Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley https://t.co/yGRpIsBR3G pic.twitter.com/EJStLdlLym — krusty63 (@krusty63) May 17, 2018

He added that since Prince Harry is sure to enjoy a party, and if the couple ever finds themselves visiting his state, he would be happy to “show them around” and fill them in on the medicinal benefits of the drug.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Meghan and Harry were staying healthy and Prince Harry has been cutting carbs and juicing before their big day. It’s doubtful that “Markle Sparkle” was the type of lettuce the couple has been looking for.

The creator of the strain, who runs a large farm complete with greenhouse and 25 employees, is not the only member of Markle’s family involved with the growing and selling of cannabis. Another of Meghan’s nephews, TJ, admits to giving the drug to his dog to ease the pain. Their mother, Tracy, works hard advertising for Tyler’s farm and selling to marijuana dispensaries.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Tracey stated the following.

“I hope we get a chance to talk to Meghan and Harry about it one day. I’m sure they would be fascinated to see all the great things you can do with pot, once it’s legalized and properly regulated.”

Meghan Markle’s family have hopped on a plane and flown to London in hopes of catching the bride and groom-to-be before the ceremony. They aim to talk to the couple about the medical advantages of marijuana, claiming that the UK could benefit from its legalization if Meghan and Prince Harry were to join forces and advocate for the cause.