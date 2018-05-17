Amy Schumer Slams Royal Wedding, Says Meghan Markle Will Have The ‘Worst Time’

The newly-married comedian thinks Meghan and Harry's royal wedding will be more of a nightmare than a fairytale.

Amy Schumer is not a fan of the royal wedding. Ahead of the high-profile nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the comedian said she thinks the couple’s supposed fairytale wedding sounds more like a nightmare. Schumer made her comments during a guest spot on the Australian radio program Fitzy &Wippa, going so far as to say she believes Meghan Markle will have “the worst wedding” ever when she ties the knot with Prince Harry this weekend.

“This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day, right?'” Schumer said, according to the Daily Mail. “She’s like ‘No it’s not.’ You have to meet all these foreign dignitaries you’ve never met before.’ There’s so much pressure. It’s like, can you imagine having the worst wedding? That would suck.”

Schumer, who married Chris Fischer in February, went on to compare the royal wedding to a dog show, saying:

“Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show.”

Schumer also dished that her own wedding was a lot more fun because all of her friends “were high and drunk.”

Amy Schumer does know a thing or two about weddings. Besides planning her own wedding earlier this year, during her recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig Schumer revealed she has been a bridesmaid at six Long Island weddings.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon. The groom’s older brother, Prince William, will be the best man, and Harry’s royal niece and nephew, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, will be a page boy and bridesmaid in the wedding ceremony.

But sadly, Meghan Markle’s own father, Thomas Markle, will not be in England to walk his daughter down the aisle. Thomas Markle originally backed out of the royal wedding after he was caught in a staged paparazzi photo scandal, saying he wanted to spare his daughter further embarrassment. After hearing from Meghan, the father of the bride reportedly had a change of heart and was planning to attend the royal wedding after all, but Thomas Markle was officially sidelined after undergoing heart surgery earlier this week.

Meghan Markle confirmed her father’s absence from the royal wedding via a statement released by Kensington Palace that said:

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in the summer of 2016 and made their public debut as a couple at a polo match last May. In November, Harry proposed to the Suits star at Nottingham Cottage, and they have been in the headlines ever since.