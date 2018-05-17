Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Being ‘Mr. Lively,’ Praises His ‘Best Friend’ Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively may typically be somewhat private about their marriage and children, but he's been opening up and praising his wife ahead of the premiere of his movie 'Deadpool 2.'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married for almost six years now, but it sounds as if they still have plenty of magic in their relationship. He is doing a lot of press right now with his new movie Deadpool 2 premiering on Friday and he’s used his interviews to praise his wife on multiple occasions.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ryan Reynolds said that wife Blake Lively has made his life immeasurably better. He noted that she’s his best friend and Reynolds added that she is the best thing that has ever happened to him. Ryan also shared that the importance of family is what led him to do Deadpool 2, though he did joke about how he’s still incredibly immature and the film showcases both his immaturity and his commitment to family.

Reynolds is certainly a huge movie star on his own, but Lively has built a significant brand for herself as well. Entertainment Tonight shares that he didn’t mind a recent dig that he is “Mr. Lively,” and he said he’s actually happy about such a thing.

The “Mr. Lively” joke came as a good-natured dig from the stars of Book Club, the movie featuring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen that is opening on Friday alongside Deadpool 2. In response, Ryan said that he’s Mr. Lively all the time and adds that it’s the best gig.

Hey @vancityreynolds – You’re not the only one that kills in a tight little red outfit. We’ll show you ours if you show us yours.

xoxo

The Ladies of @BookClub pic.twitter.com/m0I4Nw327P — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) May 15, 2018

Blake and Ryan love to banter and joke around with one another on social media and at events, but it’s clear that underneath it all, they have a strong love for one another. In fact, Reynolds admitted to People that he can be a pretty sentimental guy, and despite rumors that frequently swirl about the state of his marriage to Blake, he insists that they are totally solid and couldn’t possibly be more in love.

There is little doubt that Ryan Reynolds’ film Deadpool 2 is going to be a huge hit and Blake Lively has been sharing teasers leading up to the September premiere of her next movie, A Simple Favor. Blake and Ryan have two daughters, James and Ines, and fans love watching the loving relationship that Reynolds and Lively have with one another when they decide to share glimpses of it with the public.