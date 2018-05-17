‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Finally Gives Hope What She Wants

Is this really the end for Hope and Rafe?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some big scenes ahead for Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). The couple, who got married only to be ripped apart by lies and deceit, may finally end their relationship for good.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will see Rafe decided to quit trying to win Hope back this week. Although Rafe loves his estranged wife very much, he knows he made the biggest mistake of his life when he slept with his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) after he believed Hope had called off their engagement. Rafe and Sami had promised to keep their one night stand quiet, but neither one of them did. Eventually the information fell into the wrong hands and Hope was made aware of Rafe’s betrayal.

This week it looks like Rafe will feel defeated after Hope still refuses to talk about their marriage. Days of our Lives viewers have already seen Hope tell Rafe that she wants to end the marriage and had her daughter-in-law Belle (Martha Madison) draw up the paperwork. Rafe was sent a copy of the papers to sign, but has refused to do so, until now.

Although spoilers don’t officially confirm the end of Hope and Rafe’s marriage, it does seem that the couple will have more rocky times ahead of them. Days of our Lives fans expect to see them eventually reunite, but Hope is a very strong willed person, and doesn’t take betrayal lightly. She has been hurt so many times in the past, and often times keeps her heart very guarded. However, many viewers believe that the couple they lovingly call “Rope” will find their way back to each other in the near future.

Days of our Lives promos have promised that love will be in the air this spring, and seeing other couples together, like John and Marlena, who are planning to get married again, could help to soften Hope’s heart towards Rafe and give him a second chance.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.