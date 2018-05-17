‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Caught Breaking The Law In France?

Lala Kent did not know she was not allowed to drink outside of her hotel.

Lala Kent made a bit of a mistake during her recent trip to Cannes, France with boyfriend Randall Emmett.

As she and Emmett enjoyed a number of social events in honor of his new movie, Gotti, which premieres in the United States next month, the Vanderpump Rules star was caught drinking an alcoholic beverage outside of her hotel.

“I thought I could drink outside the hotel,” Kent told Page Six of a shocking run-in in Cannes.

According to Kent, a French woman began yelling at her, telling her that she was not allowed to drink outside.

“This is not America, this is France!” the woman reportedly screamed.

Then, after the woman screamed the same thing at Kent for a second time, the reality star and aspiring actress informed her that she heard her the first time and added that in America, “we don’t play.”

“So you better stop talking to me,” Kent fired back at her.

Kent landed in France at the end of last week after flying first class from Los Angeles with her boyfriend of two years. From there, Kent hit the red carpet at a number of events, one of which also included John Travolta, 50 Cent, and Kelly Preston, all of whom star in her boyfriend’s new movie.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett shared tons of images of one another, and even some videos, throughout their European getaway and in a couple of Kent’s clips, rapper 50 Cent was seen goofing off with the couple.

Throughout the past couple of seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Kent has been seen on-screen without her movie producer boyfriend. In fact, she didn’t even mention him by name until the end of Season 6, after his divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized.

Although Kent admitted to dating a married man during the reunion special for Season 6, she claimed Emmett and Childers were separated at the time their romance began and insisted that she did nothing wrong. That said, the relationship between her and Childers is not good and Childers recently shared a number of mean text messages sent to her from Kent on her Instagram page.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss the conclusion of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special on Monday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.