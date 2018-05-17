Meghan Markle’s Potential Royal Title Is Reportedly Angering Some People Ahead Of Wedding To Prince Harry

Meghan's title after the royal wedding could be Duchess of Connaught, and there are some Irish people who are peeved about it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is less than two days away, which means Meghan is that much closer to getting her official royal title. But even though the announcement has not been made yet, the Daily Express reports that there are people who are already angry about it.

The reason for the anger stems from speculation that Markle’s royal title could be Duchess of Connaught. That’s because the queen has been giving out old or “extinct” titles instead of new ones. The problem with this is that some of the old dukedoms have been deemed unlucky or could open Meghan and Harry to the threat of “challengers.” This has left Queen Elizabeth with two options for titles; Megan Markle could either become the Duchess of Sussex or the Duchess of Connaught.

But Connaught isn’t in the U.K, it’s in the Republic of Ireland, and that’s why there are Irish people upset at the thought of Meghan and Harry getting that title, the Daily Express reports. The dukedom was originally established in 1874 by Queen Victoria for her third son, Arthur. But it’s been “defunct” for 70 years. The last Duchess of Connaught was Princess Luise Margarete Alexandra Viktoria Agnes of Prussia. Like Meghan, she wasn’t born in Britain either.

Ahead in #HotTopics: Meghan Markle's dad will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry. What's your take? Tweet us. https://t.co/pzGVxd8QvL pic.twitter.com/rOnamsweFA — The View (@TheView) May 17, 2018

But last month, the Independent reported that the smart money was on the queen bestowing Harry and Meghan the Dukedom of Sussex. One royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, told the publication that he believed she would make that choice to avoid causing consternation among the Irish.

While the gifting of the Dukedom of Connaught would be seen, by some, as a sign of continued good relations between Ireland and the U.K, he estimated that some Irish people would see it as an affront.

“But we must remember that the Republic of Ireland has existed (for decades) and it just simply isn’t conceivable that it could happen without being preceded by substantial debate in Ireland.”

According to the Independent, one Irish woman called it “appalling and an anathema to any real Irish person.”

“If they want to give dukedoms over in England, they can give them away in abundance. It doesn’t bother me, but I think they should keep their noses out of Connacht (Connaught).”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to be married on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Royal titles are usually announced on the wedding day, so we won’t have to wait long to find out if the former Suits actress will become the Duchess of Sussex or Connaught.

What we do know is that Meghan Markle will get a new last name after the ceremony, but she won’t be using it much. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Prince Harry’s official last name is Mountbatten-Windsor so that will become Meghan’s family name too. But the royals hardly use their last names, so she’ll be signing her name simply as “Meghan.”