‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Season 14 Finale To Bring Tears As Jo And Alex Marry, Arizona And April Say Goodbye

Spoilers for the Season 14 'Grey's Anatomy' finale tease that things will get intensely emotional as Grey Sloan Memorial staff gathers to celebrate as well as mourn.

Thursday night brings the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, and spoilers indicate that viewers will need tissues for this one. Luckily, the intense drama revolving around April’s terrifying accident was seemingly revolved last week. However, there are going to be difficult moments in this May 17 finale, and fans are anxious to get spoilers regarding what’s on the way.

ABC notes that Thursday’s show is titled “All of Me,” and it focuses on the wedding between Alex and Jo. The path to marriage has been challenging for these two, and Grey’s Anatomy spoilers hint that the challenges aren’t over yet. Everybody from Grey Sloan Memorial will be gathering for a beautiful day filled with love, but the stars of the show end up in a difficult spot that could ruin their big day.

Jo and Alex will decide to sneak away for a few quiet moments together before the ceremony begins. After a quickie together in a beat-up shed of some sort, they discover that they’re stuck and can’t get out. It looks like their quiet getaway will be remote enough that none of their guests can hear them screaming for help, but Grey’s Anatomy spoilers from Entertainment Weekly have hinted that they will make it down the aisle and tie the knot.

Additional Grey’s Anatomy spoilers share that Bailey will be taking another look at some of the decisions she’s made about her life as she looks back at all of the stress she’s endured this past year. It has previously been revealed that both Arizona and April would be departing the show after this finale, and it looks like there will be plenty of talk about their decisions in Thursday’s show as well.

Arizona’s exit path has already been pretty clearly laid out. She’s talked about moving to New York with Sofia so the little girl can grow up near both of her mothers and it looks like she’ll be taking Dr. Herman’s offer as a vehicle to build a new career. As for April, last week it looked like she might be heartbreakingly killed off after a devastating accident. Luckily, she pulled through and it looks like she’ll have a safe exit from Grey Sloan as well.

Photos for Thursday’s episode show Arizona and April talking at the scene of the wedding, and April looks a bit intense. It may well be that she decides that after her life-threatening accident, and her renewed romance with Matthew, that it’s time for her to step away from medicine and Grey Sloan and live a quieter life with Harriett and Matthew.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that there is no violent cliffhanger ahead with this one, but things will still get emotional and difficult. There are happy moments with Alex and Jo tying the knot at last, but this will also be the last time that the Grey Sloan Memorial staff, as well as viewers, see April and Arizona.

The show has been renewed for Season 15 and fans cannot wait to see how this all plays out.