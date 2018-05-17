Adam Levine Gushes Over Wife Behati Prinsloo In Sweet Birthday Message

"The Queen turns 30 today. She's a legend," Adam began.

The Voice coach Adam Levine is gushing over his wife Behati Prinsloo in the sweetest Instagram post for her birthday. Per PopCulture.com, the Maroon 5 singer had some seriously sweet things to say about the Victoria’s Secret model and mother of his two children on the social media site this week as he celebrated her 30th birthday on May 16.

Adam shared a playful picture of his wife to mark her big milestone, sharing a snap of the model blowing a red whistle and wearing what appeared to be their eldest daughter Dusty Rose’s sunglasses while flying on what appeared to be a private jet.

He then shared an adorable message to commemorate Behati’s big birthday in the caption, even referring to her as “the Queen” just days after Daily Mail published photos of the happy couple and their kids taking a sweet family stroll on Mother’s Day.

“The Queen turns 30 today. She’s a legend. She’s THE baddest,” Levine said of Prinsloo who he married in 2014. “In just a few years we have laughed and loved harder than most. I wake up every morning thankful that it wasn’t all a dream.”

The Voice coach then continued to gush over Prinsloo on the social media site this week, adding, “Here’s to a thousand more years. I love you @behatiprinsloo with everything I got.”

The sweet photo has already received more than 628,000 likes in the first 16 hours since Adam uploaded it to Instagram on May 16.

He posted the same photo and caption to his official Twitter page, where it’s already received another 18,000 likes and more than 2,300 retweets.

Levine then shared an Instagram video of Prinsloo – who was wearing a plastic tiara – enjoying her birthday outdoors with some friends, including musician Charlie Puth.

The group could be seen playing around outdoors as Levine filmed them from above. He then joked in the caption, “You’d do the same f***in thing. #dontlie.”

Adam’s very sweet message for his wife Behati comes shortly after he teased that the couple could soon be adding to their family of four following the birth of their second child, Gio Grace, in February.

“It’s just so much fun, being [a] dad’s the most fun thing on the planet,” Levine told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, teasing that he and his wife want to have about five kids.

“Oh yeah, we want, like, a lot,” Adam responded after Ellen asked if he and Behati want to have more children per ET, to which DeGeneres then joked that that should have, “like five, like Maroon 5.”

“Maroon 5. We have to have a band of children,” Levine said.

But it seems like Adam may not have so much time to continue expanding his family just yet.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the coach – who has appeared on every single season of The Voice with Blake Shelton – will be returning to the NBC show again for Season 15 with Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson this fall.